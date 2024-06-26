Nearshoring Research Report 2024: Future Growth Potential Evolving from Global Supply Chain Shifts - Opportunities in Techshoring, Factory Management Solutions, and Collaborative Sourcing

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Growth Opportunities and Business Models Driven by the Nearshoring Trend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rippling effect of war tensions has put global supply chains to the test. Persistent looming crises involving geopolitical tensions have forced organizations to shift focus toward building a resilient and risk-proof supply chain. Although the pandemic-induced disruption to supply chains has nearly ended, it has driven a significant change in supply chain and manufacturing operations.

Geopolitical chaos, food shortages, price inflation, and impeded international trade situations have exacerbated the risks associated with business continuity. As such, supply chain managers and stakeholders are evaluating the prospect of nearshoring their manufacturing operations to reduce the impact of future disruptions.



Manufacturers are adopting innovative models to compress the value chain and add process flexibility as shorter supply chains can reduce overall production timelines and flexible manufacturing models can address dynamic product demand, thereby enabling consumer satisfaction.



Developed economies are revamping their business operations by bringing them closer to the customer base rather than offshoring while emerging markets are benefiting from the nearshoring trend and creating lucrative business opportunities in their home country.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Techshoring

Factory Management Solutions

Collaborative Sourcing

Key Topics Covered:



Transformational Growth Emerging from Global Supply Chain Shifts

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Megatrend Universe - Overview

Our Megatrend Universe - Nearshoring Trend

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

Ecosystem - Nearshoring Trend

Trend Opportunity Overview - Nearshoring

Supply Chain Shoring Dynamics - Timeline

Ecosystem - Emerging Business Models Driven by Nearshoring

Emerging Business Models - On-demand Procurement

Emerging Business Models - Distributed Manufacturing (DM)

Emerging Business Models - Nearshoring-as-a-Service

Companies to Action (C2A)

Companies to Action - On-demand Procurement

Companies to Action - Distributed Manufacturing

Companies to Action - Nearshoring-as-a-Service

Ecosystem - Regional Trends for Nearshoring

Emerging Regional Hotspots - Latin America (LATAM)

Emerging Regional Hotspots - Eastern Europe

Emerging Regional Hotspots - Southeast Asia (SEA)

Growth Generator - Trend Attractiveness Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

BEETS Implications for Nearshoring Trend

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Critical Success Factors for Growth

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion

Appendix

