Nearshoring Research Report 2024: Future Growth Potential Evolving from Global Supply Chain Shifts - Opportunities in Techshoring, Factory Management Solutions, and Collaborative Sourcing

The rippling effect of war tensions has put global supply chains to the test. Persistent looming crises involving geopolitical tensions have forced organizations to shift focus toward building a resilient and risk-proof supply chain. Although the pandemic-induced disruption to supply chains has nearly ended, it has driven a significant change in supply chain and manufacturing operations.
Geopolitical chaos, food shortages, price inflation, and impeded international trade situations have exacerbated the risks associated with business continuity. As such, supply chain managers and stakeholders are evaluating the prospect of nearshoring their manufacturing operations to reduce the impact of future disruptions.
Manufacturers are adopting innovative models to compress the value chain and add process flexibility as shorter supply chains can reduce overall production timelines and flexible manufacturing models can address dynamic product demand, thereby enabling consumer satisfaction.
Developed economies are revamping their business operations by bringing them closer to the customer base rather than offshoring while emerging markets are benefiting from the nearshoring trend and creating lucrative business opportunities in their home country.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Techshoring
- Factory Management Solutions
- Collaborative Sourcing
Key Topics Covered:
Transformational Growth Emerging from Global Supply Chain Shifts
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Our Megatrend Universe - Overview
- Our Megatrend Universe - Nearshoring Trend
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
Ecosystem - Nearshoring Trend
- Trend Opportunity Overview - Nearshoring
- Supply Chain Shoring Dynamics - Timeline
Ecosystem - Emerging Business Models Driven by Nearshoring
- Emerging Business Models - On-demand Procurement
- Emerging Business Models - Distributed Manufacturing (DM)
- Emerging Business Models - Nearshoring-as-a-Service
Companies to Action (C2A)
- Companies to Action - On-demand Procurement
- Companies to Action - Distributed Manufacturing
- Companies to Action - Nearshoring-as-a-Service
Ecosystem - Regional Trends for Nearshoring
- Emerging Regional Hotspots - Latin America (LATAM)
- Emerging Regional Hotspots - Eastern Europe
- Emerging Regional Hotspots - Southeast Asia (SEA)
Growth Generator - Trend Attractiveness Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
- BEETS Implications for Nearshoring Trend
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Conclusion
Appendix
