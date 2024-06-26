GCC Aluminium Industry Report 2023-2024: Market to Witness a Surge in Demand

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Aluminium Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) aluminium market is well-poised to witness a surge in demand, which is illustrated in the report with several examples, such as that of high-rise towers that are either under construction or in the planning stages.

While unique characteristics of aluminium such as being light in weight, highly durable, and resistant to rust make it a preferred use of material, its ability to be remelted, recycled, and casted into various end products also results in wastage reduction. Using a bottom-up approach, a total market size for 2023, has been extrapolated by considering the production capacities of local aluminium smelters, LME aluminium price trends, and product applications across construction, automotive, transportation, aviation, and other industries. The GCC market size calculation does not account for non-GCC and global imports of aluminium products.

Along with insights on the GCC aluminium market potential, the report provides an overview of the economic landscape across GCC countries and assesses the impact macro-economic factors such as interest rates, inflation, and monetary policies can have on overall market sentiment. The report also delves into the aluminium value chain and provides an understanding of market characteristics leveraging PESTLE (Political, Economic, Social, Technology, Legal, and Environmental) analysis and Porter's 5 forces.

The strategic development section of the report highlights companies involved in partnerships & collaborations, launch of new facilities, and expansion strategies. The report includes a competitive landscape section which provides an overview of the companies covered and their product offerings. The total revenue of companies and its split by product/segment/geography has also been provided, where available. Moreover, the report discloses export-import trade values of various aluminium inputs and commodities.

Competitive Landscape (Companies Covered)

Aluminium Bahrain

Emirates Global Aluminium

Ma'aden

Quatalum

Sohar Aluminium

ALTCO

Emirates Coast Aluminium Factory (L.L.C)

Gulf Aluminium

Oman Aluminium Rolling Company (OARC)

ARCAL WLL

Other Data included in the report:

GCC Construction Building Sector Projects Value, 2023

Companies that announced building projects in 2023

Companies that awarded building projects to contractors in 2023

Top building projects awarded to contractors in 2023

Top building projects expected to be awarded to contractors in 2024

Top contractors that bagged building projects in 2023

GCC Countries Aluminium Export-Import Trade Value Data

Aluminium ores and concentrates

Aluminium oxide (including artificial corundum), aluminium hydroxide

Aluminium, unwrought

Aluminium, waste, and scrap

Aluminium bars, rods, and profiles

Key Topics Covered:

1 GCC Market Overview

2 GCC Aluminium Market Opportunity

3 GCC Economic Landscape

4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Technology Adoption

6 Strategic Developments

7 Porter's 5 Forces

8 PESTLE Analysis

9 GCC Construction Building Sector Projects Value, 2023

10 Companies that announced building projects in 2023

11 Companies that awarded building projects to contractors in 2023

12 Top building projects awarded to contractors in 2023

13 Top building projects expected to be awarded to contractors in 2024

14 Top contractors that bagged building projects in 2023

