Zinc-based Storage Research 2024: Zn-ion Batteries, Zn Redox Flow Batteries, Zn-ion Supercapacitors, Zn-Air Rechargeable Batteries Technologies and Markets Forecasts to 2044

The energy storage market will grow sixfold over the coming 20 years but change radically in both needs and technologies. What place will zinc technology have in all this? What are the opportunities for those making appropriate added value materials and making and using the devices themselves? Rechargeable versions will be paramount and the winning materials and applications have been established from a deep study of the research pipeline, expert opinions and fundamentals.

Uniquely, the answers are in this report. Vitally, it analyses the flood of latest research, particularly in 2024. It matches that closely to what is needed, finding that research should be redirected to include several parameters essential to commercialisation, several of which are not even measured. These problems are your opportunities.

The Executive Summary and Conclusions is self-sufficient for those with limited time as it presents new infograms, conclusions and roadmaps and there are further pages with 64 lines of forecasts 2024-2044 each with graphs, tables and explanations. See how the four zinc technologies will cover long duration energy storage LDES for grids right across to pulses for electromagnetic weapons and thermonuclear power. Learn the winning materials for the $20 billion device business emerging.

RFB can be switched off to retain charge as long as you wish. They can be repaired to last 100 years. They may appear in a 100MW off-grid solar data center or desalination plant down to your solar house. They compensate solar dead at night and even weeks of dull weather. Ion-batteries are too leaky, fading and costly for that. However, on levelised cost of storage, they will not compete well with the massive earthworks of pumped hydro and other gravity and underground storage for grids.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Primary conclusions

1.3.1 Energy storage in general

1.3.2 The opportunity for zinc chemistry in rechargeable energy storage

1.3.3 Commonalities between zinc storage technologies in research

1.3.4 Realistic research targets for forms of zinc rechargeable energy storage 2024-2044

1.3.5 The zinc chemistry opportunity by time and power

1.3.6 Analysis and conclusions for relative importance of four types of zinc-based energy storage being researched

1.4 Zinc-ion batteries: analysis and key conclusions

1.4.1 Prospects if improved

1.4.2 How they are being improved: research needs redirection

1.4.3 Latest research objectives by location in zinc-ion rechargeable batteries

1.4.4 Statistical analysis of ZIB anode research papers in 2024, 2023 revealing winning materials

1.4.5 Statistical analysis of ZIB cathode research papers 2024, 2023 revealing winning materials

1.4.6 Analysis of ZIB cathode research papers by formulation 2024, 2023 revealing winning materials

1.4.7 Types of vanadium compounds succeeding in ZIB research

1.4.8 Electrolytes in ZIB research revealing winners

1.4.9 Separator membranes for emerging zinc-ion batteries

1.5 Zinc-ion battery-supercapacitor hybrids: zinc-ion capacitors ZIC: analysis, key conclusions

1.6 Zinc redox flow batteries: analysis, key conclusions

1.6.1 Key conclusions

1.6.2 Pie charts of active material and country of RFB manufacturers showing zinc activity

1.6.3 RFB research pipeline analysis showing place of zinc

1.6.4 Analysis of ZnRFB research pipeline 2024, 2023 identifying winning chemistries

1.7 Zinc-air batteries

1.7.1 Summary

1.7.2 Detailed design, issues, challenges

1.7.3 Companies involved

1.8 Roadmaps technology and markets 2024-2044

1.9 Market forecasts 2024-2044 in 64 lines, tables, graphs, explanation

1.9.1 Overview

1.9.2 Market for batteries employing zinc technology by four categories $ billion 2024-2044 table, graph

1.9.3 Value market for batteries employing zinc technology by region 2024-2044, table, graph

1.9.4 Zinc in context: Twelve emerging energy storage technologies $ billion 2024-2044 table, graph

1.9.5 Relevant storage groupings $ billion 2024-2044 tables, graphs 18 lines, dynamics explained

1.9.6 Backup forecasts: RFB, LDES, hydrogel



2. Energy storage and the place of zinc

2.1 Overview of energy storage

2.2 Long duration energy storage LDES

2.3 Misunderstanding the competition for rechargeable zinc-ion batteries

2.4 Ion batteries in the energy storage universe

2.5 Zinc batteries: pivot from small disposables success to future large rechargeable versions

2.6 Realistic research targets for various forms of zinc rechargeable energy storage 2024-2044

2.7 Li-ion capacitor LIC market by energy density spectrum is ZIC opportunity



3. Reasons for using zinc in batteries and their variants

3.1 Overview

3.2 Energy storage critical requirements and likely technology leaders in 2044

3.3 The dream for rechargeable zinc-ion batteries

3.4 Misunderstanding the grid requirement

3.5 Zinc-ion reality vs attractive theoretical performance

3.6 Zn-ion issues and antidotes by location in the battery

3.7 The later development of the smart ZIB

3.8 Redox mechanisms brought to bear in improving zinc-ion batteries

3.9 General progress with aqueous zinc-ion batteries

3.10 Parameters of some zinc-based rechargeable batteries in research

3.11 Flexible and solid-state zinc-ion batteries and microbatteries

3.12 Statistical analysis of 2024, 2023 research on rechargeable zinc-ion batteries

3.13 Examples of zinc-ion battery manufacturers and putative manufacturers



4. Zinc-ion anode research progress 2024, 2023

4.1 The anode issues and approaches

4.2 Overview of progress 2019-2024

4.3 Statistical analysis of ZIB anode research papers in 2024, 2023 revealing winning materials

4.4 Detailed appraisal of Zn-ion anode research 2024, 2023

4.5 Anodes for zinc rechargeable microbatteries



5. Zinc-ion cathode research progress 2024, 2023

5.1 Overview

5.2 Statistical analysis of ZIB cathode research papers in 2024, 2023 revealing winning materials

5.3 Detailed appraisal of Zn-ion cathode research 2024, 2023



6. Zinc-ion electrolyte research progress 2024, 2023

6.1 Overview

6.2 Statistical analysis of ZIB anode research papers in 2024, 2023 revealing winning materials

6.3 Detailed appraisal of Zn-ion electrolyte research 2024, 2023



7. Zinc-ion separator membrane research progress 2024, 2023

7.1 Overview

7.2 Membrane difficulty levels and materials used and proposed: examples

7.3 Detailed appraisal of Zn-ion separator research 2024, 2023



8. Zinc-ion battery-supercapacitor hybrids: zinc-ion capacitors ZIC

8.1 Introduction to supercapacitors and their hybrids

8.2 SWOT appraisal of supercapacitors and their variants

8.3 Sodium-ion Capacitors SIC breakthrough in 2024 - competition for ZIC

8.4 Review of research on zinc-based hybrid supercapacitors ZIC 2024, 2023



9. Zinc redox flow batteries

9.1 Introduction to redox flow batteries conventional and hybrid with SWOT appraisals

9.2 Spectrum of parameters for battery, hybrid RFB, conventional RFB

9.3 RFB is an industry being turned on its head

9.4 Seven RFB parameters in volume sales, vanadium vs other 2024-2044

9.5 Zinc RFB technologies invade RFB business: market projections, company and research analysis

9.6 Importance and chemistry of RFB membranes by difficulty levels and materials used

9.7 ZincRFB manufacturer profiles 2024

9.8 Analysis of research pipeline 2024, 2023

Companies Featured

Agora Energy Technologies

Allegro Energy

Ambri

Antora

BASF

Beijing HeruiEnergy Storage

Bryte Batteries

Caldera

Cavern Energy

CellCube (Enerox)

Ceres

CERQ (Jena Batteries)

Cheesecake Energy

China CEC

CMBlu

Corre Energy

Cougar Creek Technologies

Duracell

Echogen

EDF bought Pivot Power

Electric Fuel Battery

Elestor

Enervenue

Enzinc

EOS

ESS

EverflowEnergy

eZin

FDK Corp.

Form Energy

Gelion

GP Batteries

Green Energy Storage

H2

HBIS

Hubei Lvdong

Hunan HuifengHigh Tech Energy

HydraRedox

Hydrostor

Invinity Energy Systems

Jolt Energy Storage Solutions

Kemiwatt

Korid Energy/AVESS

Largo Inc

LE System

Lockheed Martin

Mine Storage

Mitsubishi

nanoFlowcell

Nantenergy

NGK

Noon Energy

Phinenergy

Pinflow

Primus Power

Prolox

Quidnet Energy

Quino Energy

Rayovac

Redflow

Renata

RFC Power

RHEnergise

Salgenix

Shanghai Electric Energy Storage

Shmid

State Power investment Corp.

Storelectric

StorEnTechnologies

Storion Energy

StorTera

Stryten Energy

Sumitomo Electric

Suntien

Swanbarton

Synchrostor

Thunderzee

Urban Electric Power

VFlowTech

Vionx Energy

VizBlue

ViZn Energy/EnSync

VLiquid

Voith

Volterion

VoltStorage

VRB Energy

WattJoule

WeView

Yinfeng New Energy

ZAF Energy Systems

Zhiguang

