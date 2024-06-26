Global eFuse (Auto Retry, Latched) Market Forecast to 2035 with Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, Monolithic Power Systems, Microchip Technology and Qorvo Dominating

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global eFuse Market by Type (Auto Retry, Latched), Package Type (Small Outline No Lead, Dual Flat No Leads, Quad Flat No Leads, Think Shrink Small Outline Package), Application, End User, & Region - Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eFuse market is estimated to grow from USD 881 million by 2035 from an estimated USD 703 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6%

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the eFuse market.

An eFuse refers to an integrated circuit (IC) that functions as a replacement for traditional fuses. These are typically used on printed circuit boards (PCBs) for overcurrent protection. Unlike a physical fuse that blows and needs replacing, an eFuse can be reset electronically after a fault condition is resolved. This makes them ideal for situations where physical access to the fuse is difficult or impractical. They can also offer additional features like overvoltage protection.

The eFuse market in North America is expanding as a result of various factors. First off, the area has a thriving electronics sector that includes the automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications industries. All of these industries depend on cutting-edge circuit protection solutions like eFuses.

Furthermore, North America is a leader in technical innovation, which promotes the use of state-of-the-art electronic components. Furthermore, dependable circuit protection solutions are required due to the region's growing demand for renewable energy sources and electric automobiles. The eFuse market in North America is expanding as a result of these variables taken together.

The EFuse market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the eFuse market are Analog Devices, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (US), Microchip Technology (US) and Qorvo, Inc. (US).

Latched segment is the second largest segment of the eFuse market, by type

Based on type, the eFuse market has been split into two types: auto retry and latched. The latched type is the second-largest segment of the eFuse market due to its persistent protection capability, remaining in an off state after a fault until manually reset. This feature is crucial for applications requiring high safety standards and minimal downtime, such as automotive electronics, industrial systems, and critical IT infrastructure.

Automation & Transportation segment is expected to emerge as the second largest-growing segment based on end user

Based on end user, the segment is split into, automation & transportation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunications and other. The automation & transportation segment is expected to be the second largest segment. Robust circuit protection solutions are becoming more and more necessary to maintain vehicle safety and dependability as a result of the growing popularity of electric vehicles and improvements in automotive electronics.

Furthermore, complex electronic control systems are necessary for the automation of transportation and industrial processes, and eFuses are essential for protecting against power abnormalities in these systems. The need for eFuses is predicted to increase in tandem with automation and transportation technology advancements to guarantee continuous operation and adherence to safety regulations.

Servers and Data Center Equipment is expected to be the second-fastest segment based on application

The demand for servers and data center equipment is rising due to the exponential growth of digital data and the increasing reliance on cloud computing services. As businesses and consumers generate and consume vast amounts of data, data centers require reliable and efficient protection against power anomalies to ensure uninterrupted operation and data integrity.

eFuses play a crucial role in safeguarding these critical systems by providing precise and reliable circuit protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuits. As the demand for servers and data center equipment continues to surge, so does the demand for eFuses to ensure the reliability and safety of these vital infrastructure components.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

Growing applications of high voltage architecture in electric vehicles and Superior Protective performance compared to conventional fuses.

Product Development/Innovation: The trends such as PMOS Gate Oxide Antifuses and smart fusing.

Market Development: The eFuse market is developing due to increasing electronic complexity across industries, necessitating advanced circuit protection solutions. Factors such as miniaturization, rising adoption of electric vehicles, IoT devices, and data centers drive demand for precise, reliable protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuits, fueling market growth.

Market Diversification: Market diversification in the eFuse market is a response to varied energy needs across industries and regions. The benefits of eFuses extend beyond just overcurrent protection. These advanced devices can be programmed to monitor other critical parameters, such as voltage levels and temperature variations. This comprehensive approach to circuit protection offers a significant advantage, especially for sensitive electronic components that are vulnerable to damage from voltage fluctuations or overheating.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Analog Devices, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (US), Microchip Technology (US) and Qorvo, Inc. (US).

