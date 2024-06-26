Anti-obesity Medication Market Analysis 2024-2034 by Product, Mechanism of Action, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Industry Projected to Register 31.71% CAGR, Reaching $137.4 Billion by 2034

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-obesity Medication Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-obesity medication market accounted for USD 6.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 137.4 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 31.71% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of factors such as the growing geriatric population, growing public awareness and concern about weight management, the rising prevalence of obesity and related chronic diseases, and strategic collaborations and partnerships.



The growing incidence of obesity globally is one of the main factors propelling the market for anti-obesity medications. Urbanization, bad eating patterns, and sedentary lifestyles are some of the factors that are contributing to the rising rate of obesity in all age categories. The market is growing as a result of the rising need for pharmaceutical therapies that help address obesity trends. For instance, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH announced in January 2024 the establishment of a new research alliance aimed at finding and creating innovative treatments for obesity and associated metabolic disorders.



By product, the approved product segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global anti-obesity medication market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high efficacy, established safety profile, and widespread availability of approved anti-obesity medications, driving increased adoption and market penetration. For instance, Boehringer Ingelheim's decision to proceed with survodutide into Phase III trials in August 2023 indicates the increased interest in novel medicines. Phase II evidence demonstrating up to 19% weight loss highlights the potential efficacy of such drugs.



By the mechanism of action, the peripherally acting anti-obesity drugs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global anti-obesity medication market in 2023 owing to the irreversible inhibition of pancreatic lipase, leading to reduced absorption of dietary fats and enhanced weight loss outcomes, thereby driving significant revenue growth in the segment. For instance, Vivus, Inc. announced in October 2023 that it would be working with a new partner to develop and market Qsymia (phentermine/topiramate) in a particular area. Additionally, the centrally acting drugs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased understanding of the central nervous system's role in regulating appetite and metabolism, leading to the development of novel centrally acting drugs with improved efficacy and safety profiles, driving robust growth in the segment.



By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global anti-obesity medication market in 2023 owing to the convenience, accessibility, and wide distribution network of retail pharmacies, catering to the growing demand for anti-obesity medications among consumers seeking over-the-counter and prescription options. For instance, in December 2023, Roche announced the acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics for USD 2.7 billion plus up to USD 400 million in milestones, acquiring access to clinical-stage obesity treatments, including lead asset CT-388, which targets obesity and related illnesses. Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for online shopping, the convenience of home delivery, and expanding digital infrastructure, facilitating easy access to a wide range of anti-obesity medications and driving significant growth in the segment.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of obesity, well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of anti-obesity medications, and robust research and development activities, driving substantial revenue growth in the North American region. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about obesity-related health risks, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable incomes, and growing prevalence of obesity in emerging economies, driving significant market expansion in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, Novo Nordisk's November 2023 investment in expanding production facilities in Chartres, France, demonstrates confidence in the market's potential. The investment, which exceeds USD 2.32 billion, would increase capacity for chronic disease treatments, including anti-obesity drugs.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Mechanism of Action, and Distribution Channel

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players

Anti-obesity Medication Market Segmentation, by:

Product Approved Bupropion-naltrexone (Contrave) Liraglutide (Orlistat) Orlistat Phentermine-topiramate (Qsymia) Semaglutide (Wegovy) Setmelanotide (Imcivree) Tirzepatide (Zepbound) Off Label Semaglutide (Xenical Alli) Liraglutide (Semaglutide (Wegovy)) Dulaglutide (Trulicity) Topiramate (Dulaglutide (Trulicity)) Others

Action Peripherally Acting Drugs Centrally Acting Drugs

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Companies Featured

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Vivus Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Orexigen Therapeutics Inc.

Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

