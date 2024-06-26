Retail Reinvention: A Framework to Map the Future of Retail

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Reinvention: A Framework for Future Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New business models, channels and shopper expectations continue to change retail, redefining industry rules and relationships and disrupting the path to purchase. This content provides strategies for adapting to these shifts and offers a framework to map the future of retail.



The Retail Reinvention: A Framework for Future Growth global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Key Findings



New ways of selling upend industry norms

Digitalisation is ushering in new business models and infusing others with a digital twist, disrupting the retail industry. As business models evolve and new partners and competitors emerge, retailers and brands are challenged with redefining their roles and relationships.

Retailers look to diversify revenue streams

As the traditional retail playbook evolves, retailers are diversifying revenue streams, with many shifting beyond just selling merchandise. Value-added services for shoppers, media networks and ecosystems are avenues that retailers are exploring.

More channels complicates the shopper journey

While the objective remains the same - serve the shopper with the right product at the right time - identifying that right moment has become harder in the digital era. The digitalisation of the path to purchase has led to a wider range of channels and ultimately consumer choice.

Shopper expectations continue to evolve and elevate

Shoppers continue to evolve. The digitalisation of retail, which was accelerated by the pandemic, is at the core of many shifts. In particular, the move towards online channels is leading to more personalised interactions and elevating shopper experiences.

A framework to map the future of retail

To navigate these generational shifts in the industry, Euromonitor developed the Retail Reinvention Framework to conceptualise and quantify the biggest tensions. This framework can help you predict and prepare for the future of retail wherever you operate.

Company Coverage:

Carrefour

Naver

Publicis

Stanley

Walmart

Wegmans

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key findings

Retail Reinvention

Seismic shifts are leading to a retail reinvention

Digitalisation is a major force driving these generational shifts

Three key areas driving change across retail sector

Retail Reinvention

New ways of selling emerge

Newer business models like marketplaces challenge traditional ways of selling

Direct to consumer is one of the most disruptive models

More non-retail brands are now selling products on platforms

New ways of selling upend established industry rules and relationships

Retailers diversify revenue streams

Retailers seek to add new services in effort to diversify revenue streams

Retailers view their digital and physical assets as potential advertising platforms

Case study: Carrefour and Publicis partner on retail media joint venture

Retailers build ecosystems to increase customer lifetime value and loyalty to business

Case study: Walmart continues to expand beyond core wholesale business

Retailers of the future will move beyond just retailing

Channel expansion complicates shopping

Increased digitalisation gives way to a more complicated path to purchase

Food purchases: A battle for shopping occasions

Food spend shifts towards more convenient or value-orientated channels

Case study: Wegmans' location in Manhattan blends grocery and foodservice channels

Retailers are challenged with how to differentiate in the era of channel expansion

Retailers and brands need to find new ways to stand out

Expectations evolve and experiences elevate

Rapid pace of digitalisation is powering many shifts in shopper behaviour

Case study: Series of viral moments spurs Stanley craze with new audience

Digital shoppers are demanding greater personalisation

Case study: Naver's AI tools provide shoppers with recommendations while they shop

Shoppers increasingly consider other factors besides price when making a purchase

Rising expectations will necessitate knowing shoppers at a deeper level

Conclusion

Recommendations

Introducing the Retail Reinvention Framework

Definitions for the Retail Reinvention Framework

How to use the Retail Reinvention Framework

How to activate the Retail Reinvention Framework

Questions the Retail Reinvention Framework can support

How We Support the Retail Ecosystem

