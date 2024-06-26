Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Koninklijke Philips, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medison, Samsung Medison, Fujifilm SonoSite and Esaote

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Diagnostics Ultrasound Devices, Therapeutics Ultrasound Devices), Portability, Application, End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe ultrasound devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.58% over the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to the technological advancements in ultrasound imaging systems, the growing use of diagnostic imaging, and the increasing adoption of ultrasound devices. Moreover, government initiatives and healthcare reforms aimed at improving access to healthcare services are expected to propel growth.







Innovations such as 3D/4D imaging, portable ultrasound systems, and AI-powered diagnostics are enhancing the capabilities & efficiency of ultrasound technology. These advancements improve diagnostic accuracy, increase patient comfort, and streamline workflow processes, leading to higher adoption of ultrasound devices in the region. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in Europe, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and musculoskeletal disorders, and the rising geriatric population are expected to drive the ultrasound devices market growth.



European manufacturers are investing in innovation to stay competitive and meet evolving healthcare needs. They are integrating diverse advanced technologies, such as robotics, telemedicine platforms, and cloud-based solutions, to enhance connectivity, data sharing, and remote monitoring capabilities, aiming to introduce new features and improve image quality. For instance, in July 2023, Canon Medical Systems Europe introduced two new ultrasound systems, Aplio Go and Aplio Flex, in Europe. These compact devices feature the ApliGate tool for remote image sharing and are easy to move around the radiology department. In addition, they are integrated with AI applications, such as Auto EF and Auto IMT.



Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Report Highlights

The diagnostic ultrasound devices dominated the product segment with an 84.1% share in 2023. Growth can be attributed to the high preference for noninvasive diagnoses, cost-effectiveness, and the aging population of the region.

The cart/trolley in the portability segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 due to the flexibility and portability of cart/trolley-based ultrasound machines.

Germany held a significant share of the European market in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increasing investments in advanced medical equipment, rising geriatric population, and growing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis.

The market is characterized by a moderate level of product substitutes, such as MRI, CT SCAN, endoscopy, and nuclear medical imaging.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Europe Ultrasound Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Europe Ultrasound Devices Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Diagnostics Ultrasound Devices

4.4.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. 2D

4.4.1.3. 3D/4D

4.4.1.4. Doppler

4.4.2. Therapeutics Ultrasound Devices

4.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. HIFU

4.4.2.3. ESWL



Chapter 5. Europe Ultrasound Devices Market: Portability Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Portability Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Europe Ultrasound Devices Market by Portability Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.4. Cardiology

5.4.5. Obstetrics/Gynecology

5.4.6. Radiology

5.4.7. Orthopedic

5.4.8. Anesthesia

5.4.9. Emergency Medicine

5.4.10. Primary Care

5.4.11. Critical Care



Chapter 6. Europe Ultrasound Devices Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-Use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Europe Ultrasound Devices Market by End Use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Imaging Centers

6.4.3. Research Centers



Chapter 7. Europe Ultrasound Devices Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Country Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Europe Ultrasound Devices Market by Country Outlook



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medison Co., Ltd

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM SonoSite

Esaote

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8spbtb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment