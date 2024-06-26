Molecular Cytogenetics Market Size Envisaged To Reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2034, Projected 11.0% CAGR Growth: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent research study, the global molecular cytogenetics market size was valued at USD 3.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.0%.

Molecular Cytogenetics Market: Overview

Molecular cytogenetics is a field that combines molecular biology and cytogenetics to analyze chromosome structure to distinguish normal and cancer-causing cells. It began in 1956 with the discovery of normal human cells having 46 chromosomes. The field is now used to diagnose and treat various malignancies, including hematological malignancies and brain tumors. Techniques like fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) are used to visualize specific DNA regions and assess copy number changes in the entire genome.

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FIH) is a technique used to map out single copies or repetitive DNA sequences through localization labeling of specific nucleic acids. It uses different DNA probes labeled with fluorescent tags to bind to specific regions of the genome. FISH can be performed on interphase cells and paraffin block tissues and can be performed directly or indirectly. Comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) is a method used to compare variations in copy number between a biological sample and a reference. It uses two genomes, a sample, and a control, labeled fluorescently to distinguish them. CGH can point to gains or losses of chromosomal regions and can scan an entire genome quickly for chromosome imbalances. Array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) allows CGH to be performed without cell culture and isolation, using glass slides containing small DNA fragments. This process allows for thousands of signals to be detected simultaneously, known as parallel screening. Fluorescence ratios between the sample and reference signals are measured to show if there is more or less sample DNA than expected by reference.

The molecular cytogenetics market is growing due to the increasing number of oncology patients, technological advancements, and personalized treatment. Demand is also increasing due to cytogenetic analysis workshops. However, the market expansion is constrained by high care costs and a lack of knowledge about new diagnostic technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

The molecular cytogenetics market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Danaher

MetaSystems

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GeneDx, CytoTest Inc.

Empire Genomics

PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst View:

The molecular cytogenetics market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to advancements in technology, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer, rising investments in research, expansion of genomic data pool, and favorable regulatory frameworks, particularly in North America. However, market growth is hindered by unfavorable reimbursement policies and high costs of genetic testing. The North American region is predicted to dominate the global market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased research funding, and a high prevalence of genetic and chronic diseases. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to experience substantial growth due to economic development, disease management advancements, and rising awareness about advanced diagnostics. Overall, the molecular cytogenetics market is a rapidly growing field with significant potential.





Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Developments in chromosomal analysis tools and methodologies

The molecular cytogenetics market is inflated by advancements in chromosomal analysis tools and methodologies. FISH, Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH), Spectral Karyotyping (SKY), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Multicolor Banding (mBAND), and Primed In Situ Labeling (PRINS) are key techniques used for detecting chromosomal abnormalities, gene mapping, and cancer diagnostics. These techniques have improved resolution and sensitivity, making molecular cytogenetics a powerful diagnostic and research tool for genetic disorders, cancer, and prenatal issues.

Rising awareness of genetic testing and increased government funding

The molecular cytogenetics market is growing due to increased public awareness, government funding, regulatory frameworks, educational initiatives, and reimbursement policies. Increased public awareness and integration of genetic testing into mainstream healthcare are driving market growth. Government initiatives to increase funding support the development of new technologies and wider access to genetic services. Regulatory frameworks ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of molecular cytogenetic tests. Educational initiatives and reimbursement policies expand accessibility to genetic services. However, lack of reimbursement remains a key restraint in many countries.

Market Trends:

Exponential Growth of Genomic Data

The rapid growth of genomic data, facilitated by multi-omics integration and bioinformatics tools, is driving the molecular cytogenetics market. This data, enabling the detection of chromosomal abnormalities and the identification of novel genetic alterations, is being analyzed using bioinformatics tools. This data is also being used to identify biomarkers and therapeutic targets, particularly in oncology, promoting personalized cancer diagnostics and treatment selection. This rapid growth is revolutionizing molecular cytogenetics.

Segmentation:

Molecular Cytogenetics Market is segmented based on Products, Technology, Application, and Region.

Product Insights

The advancements in instruments, kits reagents, software, and services. Instruments like flow cytometers and microarrays analyze chromosomal abnormalities, while kits and reagents contain consumable items like enzymes, dyes, buffers, and probes. The demand for these items is driven by the development of tailored assays and the growing number of tests. The software and services sector is expected to grow rapidly due to genomic technologies.

Technology Insights

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) is a method that uses fluorescently tagged DNA probes to map out repetitive or single-copy DNA sequences. It uses paraffin block tissues and interphase cells to identify structural or numerical abnormalities during cell division. Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH) is a technique that compares copy number differences between a biological sample and a reference, detecting chromosomal abnormalities in cancer cells. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) uses antibodies to detect specific proteins in tissue samples, helping diagnose genetic diseases and some malignancies. Karyotyping is a conventional method that examines the entire set of chromosomes under a microscope to look for chromosomal number or structure anomalies. The fastest CAGR is expected in the other technologies section, with single-cell sequencing technology allowing for analysis of individual cells and identification of genetic variability in tissues and tumor samples.

Application Insights

Molecular cytogenetics is beneficial for diagnosing genetic disorders like Patau syndrome, Turner syndrome, Edwards syndrome, and Down syndrome, as well as diagnosing congenital disorders. It also aids in oncology, where the increasing number of cancer cases has led to a dominance of the market. This technology enables the genetic characterization of tumors, revealing chromosomal aberrations and genomic changes linked to cancer.

Molecular Cytogenetics Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 3.4 Billion Market value in 2034 USD 8.8 Billion CAGR 11.0% from 2024 – 2034 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2034

Recent Development:

In June 2023, Oxford Gene Technology (OTG) and Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) partnered to enhance OTG's cytogenetic imaging and analysis offerings in the United Kingdom. The program is anticipated to improve workflow automation and overall efficacy to facilitate faster diagnostic decision-making.

Oxford Gene Technology (OTG) and Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) partnered to enhance OTG's cytogenetic imaging and analysis offerings in the United Kingdom. The program is anticipated to improve workflow automation and overall efficacy to facilitate faster diagnostic decision-making. In January 2023, X-ray light reveals how the virus responsible for COVID-19 covers its tracks, eluding the immune system. A viral protein responsible for the virus’s tactics of immune evasion. The structure of this crucial protein is explored in detail, using a technique known as serial femtosecond X-ray crystallography.

Regional Insights

North America: The North American molecular cytogenetics market is expected to grow due to improved healthcare systems, well-enacted laws, multinational corporations, and increased genetic illnesses. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased research funding, and strategic alliances are expected to contribute to its significant market share. This is due to the prevalence of genetic and chronic diseases.

The North American molecular cytogenetics market is expected to grow due to improved healthcare systems, well-enacted laws, multinational corporations, and increased genetic illnesses. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased research funding, and strategic alliances are expected to contribute to its significant market share. This is due to the prevalence of genetic and chronic diseases. Asia Pacific: The Asia-Pacific molecular cytogenetics market is expected to experience the highest CAGR growth, driven by factors such as population growth, investments by public and private players, technological advancements, and government initiatives promoting healthy lifestyles, with the region experiencing the highest CAGR growth throughout the forecast period.

Browse Detail Report on "Molecular Cytogenetics Market Size, Share, By Products (Instruments, Kits & Reagents, and Software & Services), By Technology (FISH, Comparative Genomic Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping, and Others), By Application (Genetic Disorders, and Oncology), By End- Use (Clinical & Research Laboratories, Hospitals & Path Labs, and Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/molecular-cytogenetics-market-5277

