Danielle Cosentino and Flannery Zhou Named to GrowthCap’s “Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2024”

BOSTON, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners is pleased to announce that Danielle Cosentino and Flannery Zhou have been named to GrowthCap’s “Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2024.” This award provides a closer look at those individuals who, despite being in the minority, have excelled through hard work, determination, and outstanding performance. Winners were selected based on success in leadership roles, breadth of experience, longevity in the field, and consistency in demonstrated performance, among other factors.



Both Danielle and Flannery have been instrumental in supporting Charlesbank’s investment success and have excelled at building strong partnerships with management teams. Importantly each also exemplifies Charlesbank’s collaborative, “one team” culture and has been active in mentoring the next generation of women leaders in private equity investing, both within Charlesbank and in the broader industry.

Danielle Cosentino

With over a decade of experience, Danielle has made significant contributions to sourcing and executing key healthcare investments for Charlesbank, including Action Behavior Centers (where she currently serves on the Board), MDVIP and Tecomet. A Senior Vice President on the Flagship team, she joined Charlesbank in 2021 after completing her MBA at Harvard Business School. Prior to Charlesbank, she worked at Advent International on the healthcare team. Danielle started her career at Morgan Stanley where she was a Healthcare Investment Banking Analyst.

Flannery Zhou

A Vice President, Flannery focuses on investments in enterprise software and FinTech. She joined the firm in 2021 as part of the Technology Opportunities Fund and has been a key contributor to the strategy's activity and success, including helping lead the investments of SOLVE, Titan Cloud and Kleer-Membersy, and the recapitalization of Aptean. Prior to Charlesbank she earned her MBA and Master in Law (ML) from the Wharton School & University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Earlier in her career, Flannery focused on technology and travel tech investments at Expedia Group and worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Read more about the full list of winners, as well as selection criteria and methodology on GrowthCap’s website here.

Note: GrowthCap announced these awards on June 19, 2024. No compensation was paid in connection with being considered for this recognition, although Charlesbank paid a publishing fee following selection.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $18 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts, growth capital financings, opportunistic credit, and technology investments. The firm seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

Pro-charlesbank@prosek.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6442a34-03ff-4fe7-b8f9-0bd22d177384

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cb47752-0902-4626-ad0b-ddd8e4dcde71