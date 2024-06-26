NovaSpark Energy Corporation Wins Contract with United States Defense Innovation Unit for Groundbreaking Hydrogen Fuel Project

Houston, TX, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSpark Energy Corporation, an innovator of on-site hydrogen fuel and sustainable energy generation, is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop a mobile hydrogen fuel generation solution. The partnership will focus on leveraging NovaSpark Energy’s “Air-to-Power” technology for next-generation defense applications and mobility.

In collaboration with the DIU, the project focuses on demonstrating advanced technology to further long-range deployment efforts across the globe,” said Andrew Mawdsley, DIU Program Manager for HyTEC, “This award is part of the mission of the DIU to enable access to commercially-derived disruptive capabilities across the entirety of the DoD enterprise.”

DOD mission partners for this project include the Marine Corps Expeditionary Energy Office (E2O) and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC PAC). 

“We are not just innovating for today but shaping the future of energy technologies to support defense and commercial sector needs,” said Rick Harlow, Vice Chairman and co-founder of NovaSpark Energy. “Our involvement in this DoD project marks a significant step towards revolutionizing hydrogen fuel implementation across the nation and globally. We are proud to be working closely with the DIU on this project."

 

About NovaSpark Energy:

The company was founded with a vision to revolutionize on-site hydrogen fuel generation and energy storage. NovaSpark Energy is committed to supporting our war fighters’ Expedient Basing Challenges with 100% on-site and on-demand renewable energy resources paving the way for a truly sustainable, clean energy future. For additional details about this exciting collaboration, please contact us at email:  info@novasparkenergy.com 

About the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU):

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) strengthens national security by accelerating the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and bolstering our allied and national security innovation bases. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense (DoD) to rapidly prototype and field dual-use capabilities that solve operational challenges at speed and scale. With offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Austin, Chicago and inside the Pentagon, DIU is the Department’s gateway to leading technology companies across the country.

 

 

 

