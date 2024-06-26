Tiny Health and Rupa Health Team Up to Transform Preventative Care

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiny Health , the first at-home gut microbiome test for babies, and Rupa Health , the platform leader in specialty laboratory testing, have announced a partnership to expand access to comprehensive at-home microbiome testing to Rupa’s vast network of health practitioners, with a shared mission to transform preventative care, address health issues at the root cause, and improve health outcomes of future generations.



“We are in a pediatric chronic conditions crisis, with nearly 1 in 2 children having at least one chronic condition. Identifying and correcting microbiome imbalances within a child’s first 1,000 days—a crucial time in their immune development—has been shown to help families avert or even reverse these conditions,” said Cheryl Sew Hoy, CEO of Tiny Health. “We’re excited to partner with Rupa Health to support practitioners in their quest to offer better preventative care.”

Through the partnership, Tiny Health Gut Health Tests, PRO Gut Health Tests, and Vaginal Tests are now available to Rupa’s extensive network of practitioners across the U.S., adding to the 800+ health practitioners already using Tiny Health for their clients and patients. The move compounds the growth of Tiny Health’s B2B arm, Powered by Tiny , a platform expanding microbiome-based solutions through clinical trials, practitioner and research partnerships, and co-branded gut and vaginal testing kits.





Rupa Health is an innovator in laboratory testing transparency. The Rupa platform brings together 30+ lab companies with 3000+ tests in a single interface for healthcare practitioners to order, manage, track, and get results. It also creates a modern and seamless digital experience for patients.

“We’re strong supporters of root cause medicine, and mounting evidence points to the gut microbiome’s role in shaping overall health. By offering Tiny Health’s innovative microbiome tests on the Rupa platform, we can advance preventative care and early interventions," said Rupa's CEO and Co-Founder, Tara Viswanathan. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Tiny Health to enhance our network and serve providers and patients through every stage of life.”

Tiny Health is the most comprehensive at-home gut and vaginal microbiome test for families. Harnessing the power of deep shotgun metagenomic sequencing, the company’s tests identify over 120,000 bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoan parasites—down to a 0.05% relative abundance—and include probiotic strain tracking, age-specific insights and condition associations, and the potential to uncover microbiome risks for chronic conditions like eczema and allergies.

“Through this partnership, practitioners and the families they serve can access the latest microbiome science now and take action when it matters most. Not 10 years later,” said Sew Hoy.

About Tiny Health:

Founded in 2020, Tiny Health empowers families to take control of their gut health to improve long-term health outcomes. Built by a team of microbiome scientists and early-life experts, our innovative tests educate consumers about the microbes in the body and provide evidence-based interventions to optimize overall well-being. Serving 25,000+ families across the U.S., Tiny Health offers gut health testing for every stage of life—from the womb through adulthood. For more information about Tiny Health, visit tinyhealth.com . Practitioners and companies can explore partnership opportunities at PoweredbyTiny.com .

About Rupa Health

Rupa Health helps healthcare practitioners order, track, and manage results from 30+ different lab companies with 3000+ tests in a single interface. They also provide training for practitioners through RupaUniversity.com via educational bootcamps and free live classes. Practitioners can sign up for free and start placing orders by visiting RupaHealth.com .

