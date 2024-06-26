Aspo Plc



June 26, 2024, at 15.45

Change in Aspo Group’s Executive Committee

Mikko Heikkilä, Vice President, Corporate Development, has resigned to join another company. Heikkilä will leave in December 2025 at the latest, and the process of selecting his successor has begun.

“I want to thank Mikko for playing an instrumental role in the transformation of Aspo Group and want to wish him great success in the future”, says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.



