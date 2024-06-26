Basis Technologies Improves Planning Capabilities for Advertisers Through AI-Powered Media Automation Platform

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, announced enhancements to its AI-powered media planning technology tools. The Basis media automation platform now benchmarks performance of all major types of creative units based on proprietary KPI data from $5 billion in ad spend processed in Basis from the past five years from 25,000 brands. Additionally, Basis’ DSP forecasting of ad delivery on specific properties has enabled team-sharing of data for stronger collaboration on tactics. These functions are powered by Basis AI, the underlying engine of Basis, to deliver precise, real-time data for media strategy and analysis.



The digital media industry lacks automation. The dynamic nature of digital ad pricing for various ad types and channels makes the ad buying process complex, with very few insights available for media professionals on what success looks like. Basis’ implementation of AI solves these problems by empowering advertisers to control the entire process and apply knowledge from granular data on their campaigns.

“Having robust industry-wide data about ad performance gives our team the vision to build winning media strategies for brands. We look to capitalize on the improved benchmarking capabilities from Basis Technologies to move faster with full insight of the media landscape,” said Claire Wirtanen, director of paid media, Fathom. “Basis platform automation tools enable our team to maximize outcomes and showcase to our clients our deep knowledge and strategic thinking.”

“With the continually shifting digital landscape, we as an agency look to align ourselves with best-in-class partners with solutions that ensure campaign and client success. The Basis Market Trends data helps us ensure our clients campaign goals are current and in alignment with market conditions,” said Tyler Riordan, media director, senior analytics consultant, Hirons. “The ability to benchmark against channel, property, format and vertical outcomes ensure we’re delivering results that move our clients’ businesses forward.”

Basis’ integrated applications optimize media team planning, activation and analysis of campaigns so media professionals can focus on strategy and business outcomes. Basis AI powers key planning and forecasting tools, automated optimizations and data analysis capabilities in the platform:

Market Trends – reduces time and costs associated with collecting and researching data for media planning; delivers rapid reporting of industry-wide digital ad performance trends on all major channels, properties, and now, ad units; metrics are derived from KPIs across publisher-direct, programmatic, search and social buying channels; exclusively for Basis users.

DSP inventory forecasting – provides potential reach of campaigns before launch; enables testing of campaign parameters to predict potential spend and reach - and shows how parameter adjustments could affect outcomes; now streamlines collaboration on planning and activation.

SmartBid – leverages AI to learn a brand’s KPIs, create bidding models in programmatic buying based on dozens of parameters to align with goals, adjust bid-management and optimize in real-time.

Bid Shading – enhances win rates in programmatic buying while staying on budget; analyzes historical bid data to forecast winning bids that are more cost effective than initial default bid.

Group Budget Optimization for Programmatic – identifies best-performing tactics within a group and automatically shifts budgets to these tactics, enabling advertisers to win more impressions.

Basis AI empowers media professionals to operate faster, with accuracy and with more effectiveness – helping reduce media waste and media costs, and drive higher KPIs.

“Throughout our platform’s development, AI has always been an underlying technology implemented throughout Basis’ tools and features. We believe strongly that AI, when combined with automation, will dramatically improve the way the ad industry operates,” said Katie McAdams, CMO, Basis Technologies. “Basis Technologies solves advertising’s biggest problems by enabling marketers to leverage automation to ease team workloads and reduce costs of technology and media. We’re getting the industry out of spreadsheets and into a central operating system.”

Basis Technologies provides programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. Its platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. Learn more at https://basis.com.

