U.S. Personal Mobility Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

The U.S. personal mobility devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030

The demand for personal mobility devices such as mobility scooters, power wheelchairs, and walkers is expected to increase due to the aging population, rising accidents causing disabilities, technological advancements, and new product developments. The market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of disabilities and chronic conditions among adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 27% of adults have a disability of some type in the United States.







One of the primary drivers is the growing aging population in the country. As people age, they tend to face mobility issues and require assistance in moving around. Personal mobility devices such as mobility scooters and power wheelchairs are crucial in helping them maintain their independence and mobility.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease, which affect mobility, are fueling the market growth. Additionally, technological advancements and innovations in the industry have made personal mobility devices more efficient, comfortable, and safe, further fueling the market's growth.



For instance, in November 2023, Magic Mobility, a Sunrise Medical brand, launched the Magic 360, a stylish mid-wheel-drive crossover wheelchair in North America. It is equipped with interchangeable wheels and tires, all-wheel suspension, and a personalized seating system that caters to a variety of sizes and postural requirements. It is ideal for use in tight indoor spaces and can handle rough terrain outdoors.



U.S. Personal Mobility Devices Market Report Highlights

Wheelchairs dominated the product segment with more than 45.0% share in 2023, owing to the increasing prevalence of disabilities and chronic conditions, along with the growing aging population in the U.S.

In April 2023, Medline partnered with Martha Stewart to launch a new line of stylish and practical safety and mobility products for the home. The Martha Stewart Custom Collection includes sophisticated prints and patterns, combining fashion with functionality to help users feel and look their best.

In January 2021, Medline and byACRE, a Copenhagen-based designer of advanced mobility products, formed a strategic partnership to address the rising demand for stylish and functional mobility aids. As part of this collaboration, Medline was expected to be distributed byACRE's Carbon Ultralight rollator, recognized as the lightest rollator globally.

