U.S. PPG Biosensors Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices and Smart Watches - Focus on Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood-Oxygen Saturation, and Blood Pressure

The U.S. PPG biosensors market size is anticipated to reach USD 340.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030

The use of photoplethysmography (PPG) technology as an alternative heart rate monitoring strategy has increased rapidly due to the ease of use and cost-effectiveness, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), and high adoption of wearable devices & smart watches.

Photoplethysmography technology offers flexibility, enabling its integration into various devices, such as watches, rings, patches, and earbuds. Several cardiac rhythm indicators, including heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), blood-volume saturation, and respiration rate (RR), had emerged as potential markers for COVID-19 infection.







Smart wearables equipped with PPG technology already measure these vital signs. In May 2019, Masimo received FDA clearance for its Tetherless Radius PPG sensors. These sensors enable the placement of point-of-care monitors outside a patient's room, ensuring constant monitoring from a safe distance. The increasing prevalence of CVDs is expected to be a major factor propelling the growth of this market over the forecast period. According to the CDC, approximately 695,000 of the U.S. inhabitants die from CVDs.



U.S. PPG Biosensors Market Report Highlights

The smart watches segment held the largest share of more than 40% in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to increased adoption rate

The heart rate monitoring segment held the largest share in 2023 and is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period

The blood-oxygen saturation segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2024 to 2030

In November 2023, GE HealthCare and Masimo collaborated to integrate Masimo SET Pulse Oximetry technology into the GE HealthCare Portrait Mobile Platform. It is aimed to incorporate Masimo's advanced pulse oximetry capabilities into GE HealthCare's wireless and wearable devices, enabling users to monitor vital signs, such as heart rate and blood oxygen levels, with high precision

Company Profiles

Masimo Corporation

Valencell. Inc.

Maxim Integrated

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Rockley Photonics

Omron Healthcare

BioTech Instruments, Inc.;

CureX, Inc.

Preventice Solutions

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $152.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $340.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. PPG Biosensors Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

3.2.1.2. Ease of Use and Cost-effectiveness

3.2.1.3. Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices and Smart Watches

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Data Security and Privacy Concerns

3.2.2.2. Limited Data Validation

3.3. U.S. PPG Biosensors Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. PPG Biosensors Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. PPG Biosensors Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Pulse Oximeters

4.4.2. Smart Watches

4.4.3. Wrist Bands



Chapter 5. U.S. PPG Biosensors Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. PPG Biosensors Market by Application Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Heart Rate Monitoring

5.4.2. Blood-Oxygen Saturation

5.4.3. Blood Pressure



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

6.3.2. Key Customers

