John Thacker Appointed as President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA

CYPRESS, Calif., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Thacker has been elected to the office of President and CEO, Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (YMFUS), effective June 24, 2024.



Thacker joins YMFUS with nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, including leadership roles at Ford Credit and most recently at Hyundai Capital America. His deep experience in sales, marketing and operations, along with a proven track record of creating value for dealers and customers, will be instrumental in helping the organization continue its growth plans.

“We are pleased to welcome John to the team,” said Jeff Young, Chairman, YMFUS and President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, the parent company for YMFUS. “John’s appreciation for the captive finance model combined with his proven track record of building teams with a customer-first mindset will strengthen our capabilities and enhance our focus on delivering exceptional value to all of our stakeholders.”

“I’m excited to join the Yamaha team at this pivotal point in the expansion of the U.S. business,” said Thacker. “There’s a great foundation that has been built, and I’m eager to work with the team to accelerate the growth and continue providing our dealers with the tools they need to expand their businesses.”

“John’s vision for the organization includes expanding our market presence, increasing operational efficiency, and implementing innovative solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology and market insights,” added Young. “We are confident that his leadership will drive our organization’s growth and significantly contribute to our overall company objectives.”

About Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation (YMFC), the parent company of YMFUS, was established in November 2022 for overseeing and supporting the financial services business for the entire Yamaha Motor group. In addition to its governance and management roles, YMFC conducts and supports more specialized and flexible business management practices in order to adapt to market changes by investing in three core pillars: 1) promotion of innovations that actively incorporates advances in digital technology; 2) strengthen and promote global management and utilization of financial services human capital; 3) enhancement of risk management and governance practices.

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, a subsidiary of YMFC, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. YMFUS provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA. Learn more at www.Yamaha-Motor-Finance.com.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

