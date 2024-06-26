NFM Family of Lenders Recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the 10th Consecutive Year

Linthicum, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders are proud to announce that the Washington Post has recognized it as a top workplace for the 10th consecutive year. This prestigious honor is a testament to NFM's unwavering commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment for its employees.

Greg Sher, Managing Director of the NFM Family of Lenders, expressed his gratitude and pride in receiving this recognition. "Being named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post for the 10th year in a row is an incredible honor and an affirmation of the work we are doing to find, develop, and retain happy employees. Our team is the backbone of our success, and we are dedicated to fostering a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered to achieve their best."



The Top Workplace award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.



The NFM Family of Lenders prioritizes employee satisfaction and development, offering numerous programs and initiatives designed to support professional growth and personal well-being. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to maintaining a workplace where employees can thrive and contribute to the company's ongoing success.



In addition to this award, NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. Other awards include: ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; ‘Top Workplace’ by The Baltimore Sun; ‘Great Place to Work’ by Great Place to Work, ‘Best Mortgage Companies to Work For’ by National Mortgage News, and ‘50 Best Places to Work For’ by Mortgage Professional Magazine. The NFM Family of Lenders is proud of these accomplishments and each team member for their work to make NFM a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

