Save the date in your event calendar: Join and learn about the new era of cancer care at the ICPO Theranostics Virtual Summit, Nov 14 -15, 2024

Join and learn about the new era of cancer care at the ICPO Theranostics Virtual Summit, Nov 14 -15, 2024

The ICPO Foundation offers a world-class scientific program powered by academic and industrial experts focusing on alpha emitters and new radiopharmaceuticals.

June 27, 2024 – Wiesbaden, Germany. Theranostics combines diagnostics and therapy for precise cancer treatment. By using tailored radiopharmaceuticals, tumors can be specifically identified and treated, with high efficacy and low side effects. This personalized medicine is revolutionizing oncology. The ICPO Theranostics Summit 2024 takes place on November 14 to 15, 2024, and will feature a world-class scientific program powered by over 30 distinguished academic and industry experts from the ICPO Community. Our focus will be to explore innovations, from bench to bedside, first in the field of alpha emitters, with actinium and more, then across the range of new radiopharmaceuticals, such as FAP and beyond. Moreover, the objective will be to sketch together the contours of a new era in cancer care, ultimately benefiting patients around the globe.

Building on the growing success of the first edition of the ICPO Theranostics Summit in 2022, as well as of the multiple FAP (Fibroblast Activation Protein) sessions hosted during the ICPO Forum in 2023 and the Theranostics World Congress earlier in 2024, the ICPO Foundation is pleased to launch its new ICPO Theranostics Summit 2024.

Whether attendees are already very familiar with alpha emitters and new radiopharmaceuticals or are just curious about how these latest developments will potentially impact clinical applications in their country, the ICPO Theranostics Summit 2024 will be very enlightening. In addition to eye-opening talks and vibrant panel discussions, there will also be an exciting Q&A session and a critical debate on the current and future clinical relevance of radiotheranostics in the perspective of improved patient outcomes and better access to more personalized, abundant and democratized cancer care.

Find the program and registration platform here: www.icpovirtualsummit.com

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology to support this shift. Therefore, the ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic Centers for Precision Oncology organized in a Social Franchise model based on shared know-how, certified education with the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice globally. Furthermore, it is the ICPO Foundation's objective to empower its Centers by embedding them in a highly inclusive Community that spearheads its model and lives up to the Precision Oncology promise by making it available to all patients in need, irrespective of country or social status.

Learn more about the ICPO Foundation at www.icpo.foundation and the ICPO Academy for Theranostics at www.theranostics.academy

