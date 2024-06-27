Melco receives most prestigious global award for training

MACAU, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been awarded the talent development industry’s most rigorous and coveted recognition, 2024 BEST Award by Association for Talent Development (ATD). Globally, the award recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development. The accolade recognizes Melco’s “Whole Person Development” philosophy, a holistic system for development and growth.



This is the third award Melco has received from ATD. Last year, the Company’s “Foundation Acceleration Program” (“FAP”) was awarded as winner of ATD’s Excellence in Practice Award, Career Development category, and in 2022, its training program “Morpheus Moments – Whatever It Takes, Whenever, However” won in the Customer Service Training category.

Melco’s “Whole Person Development” strategy outlines the processes and programs which are embedded in the career opportunity journey. It transcends classroom training, and creates systems for holistic and generalist career paths.

Melco established Macau’s first in-house Learning Academy in 2009. It pioneered the “Back to School” program for in-house high school diplomas, as one of the many examples of the Company’s pioneering initiatives. In 2023, nearly 418,000 seats for over 1,300 training courses were offered at Learning Academy.

Ms. Akiko Takahashi, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to Melco Chairman & CEO, said, “It is an honor to be recognized by ATD for three separate awards. The achievement is a testament to Melco’s culture of excellence created by our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Lawrence Ho.”

Mr. Tony Bingham, ATD President and CEO, said, “ATD BEST Award winners are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways. Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people.”

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About The Association for Talent Development

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world’s largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development.

ATD’s members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit td.org.

