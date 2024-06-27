Global Recombinant Proteins Industry Research 2023-2024 & 2029: Increasing Demand for Non-Hybridoma Techniques, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of Recombinant Antibodies

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recombinant Proteins Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for recombinant proteins is estimated to increase from $132.4 billion in 2023 to reach $203.6 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 through 2029.
This report covers the current and future global market for recombinant proteins, including a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, restraints and opportunities.
The report also covers market projections for 2029, the market's competitive environment and companies' pipeline activities. The report delivers market estimates and forecasts for recombinant proteins categorized according to product type, host cell type, application, and region. Based on product type the market is segmented into hormones, cytokines, enzymes, antigens, antibodies, and others.
Based on the host cell type, recombinant proteins are categorized as mammalian, insect, yeast and fungi, bacterial, and other cell types. The market is segmented by application into therapeutics and vaccines, biomedical research, and diagnostics. The report includes the company profiles of the key players, with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report does not cover proteins produced through hybridoma techniques. The report also excludes COVID-19 vaccines based on recombinant technology.
By geographical region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Regional analysis is further broken down by country as follows: North America - the U.S. and Canada; Europe - Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historic years, 2023 as the base year, and a forecast through 2029.
Report Includes
- 45 data tables and 46 additional tables
- Analysis of the global market for recombinant proteins
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Discussion of the market drivers, restraints and opportunities
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by product (protein type), host cell type, application and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulatory scenario, and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors
- Overview of sustainability and ESG trends, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices
- Analysis of recent patents and pipeline activity
- A look at the industry structure, including companies' market shares, M&A activity and venture funding
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Lilly, Sanofi, and Amgen Inc.
Company Profiles
- Amgen Inc.
- Bayer Ag
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Lilly
- Merck Kgaa
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sandoz Group Ag
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|108
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$132.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$203.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Types of Expression Host Systems
- Mechanism of Action of Recombinant Proteins
- Agonists
- Antagonists
- Common Steps Involved in Recombinant Protein Production
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing R&D Investments in Biopharmaceuticals
- Increasing Demand for Non-Hybridoma Techniques
- Restraints
- High Production Costs
- Post-Translational Modifications and Protein Stability
- Opportunities
- Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of Recombinant Antibodies
- Continuous Manufacturing and Improving Product Yields
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Protein-Engineering Advances
- CRISPR Genome Editing
- Cell-Free Protein Synthesis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
Global Market for Recombinant Proteins, by Product Type
- Hormones
- Cytokines
- Enzymes
- Antibodies
- Antigens
Global Market for Recombinant Proteins, by Host Cell Type
- Bacterial Host Cells
- Yeast and Fungi Cells
- Mammalian Cells
- Insect Cells
- Other Cells
Global Market for Recombinant Proteins, by Application
- Therapeutics and Vaccines
- Biomedical Research
- Diagnostics
Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Landscape
- M&A Analysis
- Clinical Trial Activities
Chapter 7 ESG Perspective in the Recombinant Proteins Market
- Sustainability in the Recombinant Proteins Market
- Understanding the ESG Data
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdmly9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment