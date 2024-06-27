Global Recombinant Proteins Industry Research 2023-2024 & 2029: Increasing Demand for Non-Hybridoma Techniques, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of Recombinant Antibodies

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recombinant Proteins Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for recombinant proteins is estimated to increase from $132.4 billion in 2023 to reach $203.6 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 through 2029.



This report covers the current and future global market for recombinant proteins, including a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, restraints and opportunities.

The report also covers market projections for 2029, the market's competitive environment and companies' pipeline activities. The report delivers market estimates and forecasts for recombinant proteins categorized according to product type, host cell type, application, and region. Based on product type the market is segmented into hormones, cytokines, enzymes, antigens, antibodies, and others.

Based on the host cell type, recombinant proteins are categorized as mammalian, insect, yeast and fungi, bacterial, and other cell types. The market is segmented by application into therapeutics and vaccines, biomedical research, and diagnostics. The report includes the company profiles of the key players, with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report does not cover proteins produced through hybridoma techniques. The report also excludes COVID-19 vaccines based on recombinant technology.



By geographical region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Regional analysis is further broken down by country as follows: North America - the U.S. and Canada; Europe - Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historic years, 2023 as the base year, and a forecast through 2029.



Report Includes

45 data tables and 46 additional tables

Analysis of the global market for recombinant proteins

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2029

Discussion of the market drivers, restraints and opportunities

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by product (protein type), host cell type, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulatory scenario, and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors

Overview of sustainability and ESG trends, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

Analysis of recent patents and pipeline activity

A look at the industry structure, including companies' market shares, M&A activity and venture funding

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Lilly, Sanofi, and Amgen Inc.

Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

Bayer Ag

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lilly

Merck Kgaa

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz Group Ag

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 108 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $132.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $203.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Types of Expression Host Systems

Mechanism of Action of Recombinant Proteins

Agonists

Antagonists

Common Steps Involved in Recombinant Protein Production

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing R&D Investments in Biopharmaceuticals

Increasing Demand for Non-Hybridoma Techniques

Restraints

High Production Costs

Post-Translational Modifications and Protein Stability

Opportunities

Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of Recombinant Antibodies

Continuous Manufacturing and Improving Product Yields

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Protein-Engineering Advances

CRISPR Genome Editing

Cell-Free Protein Synthesis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Recombinant Proteins, by Product Type

Hormones

Cytokines

Enzymes

Antibodies

Antigens

Global Market for Recombinant Proteins, by Host Cell Type

Bacterial Host Cells

Yeast and Fungi Cells

Mammalian Cells

Insect Cells

Other Cells

Global Market for Recombinant Proteins, by Application

Therapeutics and Vaccines

Biomedical Research

Diagnostics

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Landscape

M&A Analysis

Clinical Trial Activities

Chapter 7 ESG Perspective in the Recombinant Proteins Market

Sustainability in the Recombinant Proteins Market

Understanding the ESG Data

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdmly9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment