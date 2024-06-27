mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market, 2035

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Product, Application Area, Therapeutic Area and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market is estimated to be worth $1.06 billion in 2024 and is likely to be $0.58 billion in 2035

One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential of the global mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market, over the forecast period. the analyst has provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the forecast period, 2024-2035.

Ribonucleic acid (RNA) is a molecule which is present in all living cells and translates genetic information to various proteins in order to perform various cellular processes. Notably, RNA can be of different types, including messenger RNA (mRNA), transfer RNA (tRNA) and ribosomal RNA (rRNA); of these, mRNA has emerged as one of the key therapeutic modalities in the modern healthcare industry.

mRNA is a single-stranded molecule, which carries the genetic information present in the DNA to produce proteins. The genetic coding which is present on mRNA gets translated into amino acids, which further gets processed into a functional product (proteins). Post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccine and therapeutics manufacturing have garnered significant attention as they have evolved as a next generation drug class for the treatment of COVID-19, as well as several other diseases, such as oncological disorders, infectious diseases and genetic disorders.

Fundamentally, the production of mRNA therapeutics / mRNA vaccines is complex, cost intensive and requires specialized expertise. Therefore, mRNA therapeutic / vaccine developers are actively exploring avenues that enable them to overcome the existing challenges. Amongst other alternatives, outsourcing has emerged as a lucrative option for mRNA therapeutic / vaccine developers. In the foreseen future, owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for gene therapy, maturation of RNA-based leads into the clinic and / or commercialized stage, and development of advanced technologies, we anticipate the mRNA synthesis and mRNA manufacturing market to witness healthy growth.

Competitive Landscape of mRNA Synthesis Kits

The current market landscape features the presence of more than 95 kits that are used in the synthesis of mRNA. Most (85%) of the companies in mRNA synthesis kits industry offer enzymes (for capping and tailing) in their kits. Notably, more than 30% of the kits are capable of carrying out 15 reactions (per kit).

Further, there are around 15 mRNA synthesis kit providers (established as well as start-ups), across the globe. Notably, close to 65% of the companies in this domain are based in North America, followed by Europe (22%).

Market Trends: Partnerships and Collaborations on the Rise for mRNA Synthesis

In recent years, several partnerships have been inked by industry stakeholders, in order to consolidate their presence in this field. It is worth highlighting that 30% of deals were forged in the past two years. Interestingly, most of the inked were instances of manufacturing agreements (~25%), followed by service agreements (17%). In July 2023, Vernal Biosciences entered into an agreement with Reprocell to provide mRNA services for research and clinical applications.

Key Players in the mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market

Examples of key players engaged in this industry (which have also been captured in this report) include Aldevron, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, Biomay, Curia, eTheRNA, Eurogentec, Genscript, Merck KGaA, TriLink BioTechnologies, Vernal Biosciences and WuXi Biologics.

Further, examples of other key players offering mRNA synthesis kits include (in alphabetical order) APExBIO, CELLSCRIPT, Enzynomics, Jena Bioscience, New England Biolabs and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Market Size: mRNA Vaccines Market Segment to Hold the Largest Share of the Market

The global mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market size is estimated to be worth $ 1.06 billion in 2024. Further, the piqued interest of stakeholders in R&D activities and the demand for mRNA-based products is likely to drive growth of this market. Specifically, in terms of type of product, the market is anticipated to be driven by contract manufacturing of mRNA vaccines.

Regional Analysis: North America to Hold the Largest Market Share in mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market

Majority of the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing service providers are headquartered in North America and Europe. Notably, the global mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market in 2035 is anticipated to be dominated by players based in North America, while ~30% share is anticipated to be captured by players based in Europe.

mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Share Insights

The mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market research report presents an in-depth analysis of the various companies in the global mRNA synthesis and mRNA manufacturing services industry, across different segments, as defined below:

Historical Trend: 2019-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Market Size in 2024: $1.06 Billion

Type of Product Drug Substance (APIs) Drug Product (FDFs)

Application Area mRNA-based Vaccines mRNA-based Therapeutics

Therapeutic Area Infectious Diseases Oncological Disorders Other Diseases

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled Aldevron APExBIO Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Biomay CELLSCRIPT Curia eTheRNA Enzynomics Eurogentec Genscript Jena Bioscience Merck KGaA New England Biolabs Vernal Biosciences ST Pharm Thermo Fisher Scientific TriLink BioTechnologies WuXi Biologics (Full list of 70+ companies captured is available in the report)

PowerPoint Presentation (Complimentary)

Customization Scope: 15% Free Customization

Excel Data Packs (Complimentary) Market Landscape (mRNA custom synthesis service providers) Market Landscape (mRNA contract manufacturing service providers) Market Landscape (mRNA synthesis kit providers) Company Competitiveness Analysis (mRNA custom synthesis service providers) Company Competitiveness Analysis (mRNA contract manufacturing service providers) Product Competitiveness Analysis (mRNA synthesis kit providers) Partnerships and Collaborations Likely Partner Analysis Big Pharma Initiatives Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dqpvk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.