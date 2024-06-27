ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Welcomes Rhinologist/Otolaryngologist Peter A. Benedict, M.D., to its Staten Island, NY Office

Tarrytown, New York, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is proud to announce the addition of Peter A. Benedict, M.D., to its team of physicians, reinforcing the practice's commitment to providing exceptional care and accessibility for patients in Staten Island, New York.

Starting October 1, 2024, Dr. Benedict will offer care to both adult and pediatric patients at 1 Teleport Dr., Suite 200, Staten Island, NY 10314. Dr. Benedict has advanced training in the medical and surgical treatment of sinus disorders and is prepared to treat all conditions of the ear, nose, and throat.

As the population of Richmond County continues to grow, ENTA recognizes the importance of scaling access to care to meet increased demand. The recruitment of Dr. Benedict shortly follows the group’s addition of Dr. Usmaan Basharat to the Teleport Dr.-based location, underscoring its commitment to bringing the best physicians to this thriving community.

Dr. Benedict is an accomplished physician in the field of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. He is currently completing a highly competitive fellowship program in rhinology & skull base surgery at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA, preparing him to provide his patients with the latest and most advanced treatments for conditions of the sinuses. Dr. Benedict completed his residency training at the New York University (NYU) Grossman School of Medicine. During his residency, he was honored with the prestigious Kelvin C. Lee, M.D. Award for Excellence in Resident Teaching, as well as the Dennis Pappas, Sr., M.D. Award for Excellence in Research, demonstrating his dedication to both patient care and scientific pursuits. Prior to his residency, Dr. Benedict attended medical school at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society. He completed his undergraduate studies at Hamilton College in Clinton, NY, earning a degree in Biochemistry and induction into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

Outside of his medical practice, Dr. Benedict is an avid scuba diver with a passion for underwater photography and a deep appreciation for the natural world. He considers himself a poor golfer and a worse fisherman.

Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee, stated, "The Staten Island office is one of the busiest in our practice, and we’re excited to add another highly skilled specialist to this location. We have provided top-notch care to the patients of Staten Island for over 20 years, and Dr. Benedict is the perfect addition to meet the needs of our growing patient community.”

In the Staten Island office of ENTA, Dr. Benedict will join Otolaryngologists Michael Amato, M.D., Shawn C. Ciecko, M.D., John P. Dodaro, M.D., Peter J. Miceli, M.D., Abraham Sinnreich, M.D., Paul Vastola, M.D., and Usmaan Basharat, M.D., Allergist/Immunologist Dorothy Chau, M.D., and Audiologists Beata Contri, Au.D, CCC-A, F-AAA, Rufina Eframi, Au.D., CCC-A, Victoria Laurella, Au.D, CCC-A and Esther Zamler, Au.D., CCC-A.

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment