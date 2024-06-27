Global Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market Research 2024-2034 Featuring Elcogen, Nexceris, FuelCell Energy, Ceres, Haldor Topsoe, h2e Power, Mitsubishi, & Toshiba Among Others

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, and, Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) market represents a pivotal segment within the broader landscape of renewable energy technologies. SOECs, a variant of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs), have garnered significant attention in recent years due to their potential to efficiently convert electrical energy into chemical energy, primarily in the form of hydrogen gas. This burgeoning market is characterized by a confluence of technological advancements, growing environmental consciousness, and increasing investments in clean energy infrastructure.



One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the SOEC market is the pressing need to mitigate climate change by transitioning away from fossil fuels towards cleaner energy sources. SOECs offer a promising pathway to achieve this goal by enabling the production of hydrogen through electrolysis of water, a process that releases only oxygen as a byproduct, thereby circumventing greenhouse gas emissions associated with conventional hydrogen production methods. For instance, the European Union's Hydrogen Strategy aims to establish a comprehensive hydrogen value chain, fostering the deployment of SOECs for hydrogen production.



Furthermore, the versatility of hydrogen as an energy carrier positions SOECs as a linchpin in the quest for decarbonization across various sectors, including transportation, industrial processes, and energy storage. As such, the demand for SOEC systems is poised to surge in tandem with the escalating adoption of hydrogen-based solutions worldwide.



Key players in the energy sector are forging strategic alliances to accelerate the development and commercialization of SOEC technology. Collaborative ventures between energy companies, research institutions, and government agencies are driving innovation and enhancing the scalability of SOEC systems. For instance, in June 2023, Bloom Energy signed an agreement with Perenco, an independent oil & gas company, to deploy 2.5 megawatts (MW) of Bloom's solid oxide fuel cell technology in England.



In conclusion, the Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell market represents a dynamic and transformative segment within the clean energy ecosystem, poised to play a pivotal role in driving the transition towards a sustainable and decarbonized future. With continued innovation, strategic partnerships, and supportive policies, SOECs are primed to emerge as a cornerstone of the global energy transition, unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and environmental stewardship.

Companies Profiled

Elcogen AS

Bloom Energy

Nexceris

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

OxEon Energy, LLC.

Sunfire GmbH

Ceres

Haldor Topsoe

h2e Power

Hoganas AB

Mitsubishi Power

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Stakeholder Analysis

1.4.1 Use Case

1.4.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.3 Market Opportunities



2. Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Refining Industry

2.3.2 Power and Energy Storage

2.3.3 Ammonia Production

2.3.4 Methanol Production

2.3.5 Transportation/Mobility

2.3.6 Others



3. Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market (by Product Type)

3.3.1 Planar

3.3.2 Tubular

3.3.3 Others



4. Global Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market (by Region)

4.1 Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) Market (by Region)

4.1.1 Regional Overview

4.1.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.1.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.1.4 Application

4.1.5 Product



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share



