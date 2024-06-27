Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Industry Research 2024: Size, Share, Applications, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2031

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'microcrystalline cellulose market' is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.

This study represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. It presents a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.

The report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.



The drivers, including the rising demand for pharmaceuticals, growing adoption in the food and beverage industry, and expanding applications in cosmetic formulations, underscore the diverse forces propelling the market growth. The identified restraint related to environmental concerns in raw material sourcing emphasizes the need for industry players to adopt sustainable practices.



Market segmentation reveals the significance of raw materials, with non-wood-based sources leading in both revenue and CAGR and the versatile forms of microcrystalline cellulose, with powder dominating in revenue and liquid expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. Geographic trends highlight Asia-Pacific as the leading region, driven by robust manufacturing activities. Competitive trends underscore the importance of research and development, strategic partnerships, and sustainability initiatives in maintaining a competitive edge.



The actual conclusion drawn from the generated content is that the microcrystalline cellulose market is poised for sustained growth, driven by its crucial role in pharmaceuticals, versatile applications in the food and beverage industry, and expanding usage in cosmetic formulations. However, environmental concerns in raw material sourcing pose challenges that necessitate industry players to adopt sustainable practices. As the market evolves, companies investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and prioritizing sustainability are expected to thrive in this dynamic landscape.



Rising Demand in Pharmaceutical Industry: Critical Role in Drug Formulations



The microcrystalline cellulose market experiences robust growth driven by the rising demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Evidence from pharmaceutical trends indicates that microcrystalline cellulose is a widely used excipient in drug formulations, contributing to the enhanced properties of tablets and capsules. The highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032 is anticipated in this segment, signifying the indispensable role of microcrystalline cellulose in pharmaceutical applications. As the global pharmaceutical industry continues to expand, the demand for microcrystalline cellulose as a key ingredient in drug manufacturing is expected to rise, driving market growth.



Growing Adoption in Food and Beverage Industry: Versatile Applications in Food Products



The microcrystalline cellulose market witnessed significant growth owing to its growing adoption in the food and beverage industry. Evidence from food and beverage trends highlights the versatile applications of microcrystalline cellulose as a stabilizer, thickener, and anti-caking agent in various food products. The highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032 is expected in this segment, reflecting the increasing use of microcrystalline cellulose to improve the texture and quality of food items. As consumers seek cleaner labels and manufacturers focus on product innovation, the demand for microcrystalline cellulose in the food and beverage industry is poised for substantial expansion.



Expanding Applications in Cosmetic Formulations: Enhancing Texture and Stability in Cosmetics



The microcrystalline cellulose market registers notable growth due to its expanding applications in cosmetic formulations. Evidence from cosmetic industry trends indicates that microcrystalline cellulose is utilized for its ability to enhance the texture and stability of various cosmetic products, including creams, lotions, and powders. The highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032 is anticipated in this segment, underscoring the increasing importance of microcrystalline cellulose in cosmetic manufacturing. As the cosmetic industry witnesses a surge in demand for high-quality and innovative products, the market for microcrystalline cellulose is expected to benefit from its multifunctional properties.



Environmental Concerns Regarding Sourcing: Sustainability Challenges in Raw Material Procurement



A significant restraint in the microcrystalline cellulose market is associated with environmental concerns regarding sourcing. Evidence includes instances where the industry faces challenges in ensuring sustainable and responsible procurement of raw materials, especially in the wood-based category. This restraint emphasizes the need for industry players to adopt environmentally friendly practices, explore alternative raw material sources, and collaborate with stakeholders to address sustainability challenges. As consumers and regulatory bodies increasingly focus on environmentally responsible sourcing, addressing these concerns will be pivotal for the long-term viability of the microcrystalline cellulose market.



Market Analysis by Raw Material: Non-Wood-Based Sources Dominate the Market



In 2023, the microcrystalline cellulose market demonstrated substantial revenue from non-wood-based sources, with non-wood-based leading in both revenue and CAGR. This reflects the industry's recognition of alternative raw materials and the demand for non-wood-based microcrystalline cellulose in various applications. The highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032 is expected in the wood-based category, indicating sustained demand for microcrystalline cellulose derived from wood sources. This segmentation provides insights into the diverse raw materials used in microcrystalline cellulose production and their respective market dynamics.



Market Analysis By Form: Powder Segment Dominates the Market



The microcrystalline cellulose market showcased significant revenue from the powder form in 2023, with powder leading in both revenue and CAGR. This reflects the widespread use of microcrystalline cellulose powder in pharmaceuticals, food products, and cosmetics. The highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032 is anticipated in the liquid form category, highlighting the industry's exploration of innovative formulations. This segmentation reveals the versatility of microcrystalline cellulose in different forms and its adaptability to diverse manufacturing processes.



APAC remains the Global Leader



Geographically, the microcrystalline cellulose market demonstrated dynamic trends in 2023, with Asia-Pacific leading in revenue generation and the highest CAGR. This reflects the region's prominence in pharmaceutical and food manufacturing, driving the demand for microcrystalline cellulose. North America and Europe also contributed substantially to revenue, showcasing a global trend towards the widespread adoption of microcrystalline cellulose in diverse industries. This geographic segmentation provides insights into the regional dynamics shaping the microcrystalline cellulose market.



Investment R&D to Decide on the Market Leader



The microcrystalline cellulose market's competitive landscape is characterized by key players adopting strategies to enhance their market position. Major companies, including FMC Corporation, Sigachi Industries Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Rayonier Advanced Materials, DuPont, DFE Pharma GmbH, Accent Microcell, Avantor, Inc., Quadra Chemicals, JRS Pharma, and Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., have implemented diverse strategies to capitalize on market opportunities. Leading players in the microcrystalline cellulose market prioritize investment in research and development as a key strategy.



Evidence from industry trends highlights the continuous efforts of companies like FMC Corporation and Asahi Kasei Corporation to innovate and develop new formulations and applications for microcrystalline cellulose. This strategy aligns with the evolving needs of end-users and positions these companies as industry leaders driving innovation. As the market progresses from 2024 to 2032, investment in research and development is expected to remain a critical aspect of maintaining competitiveness and meeting the changing demands of various industries.

Companies Featured

FMC Corporation

Sigachi Industries Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Rayonier Advanced Materials

DuPont

DFE Pharma GmbH

Accent Microcell

Avantor, Inc.

Quadra Chemicals

JRS Pharma

Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co.

Market Segmentation

Raw Material

Wood Based

Non-Wood Based

Form

Powder

Liquid

Grade

Grade 101

Grade 200

Grade 301

Grade 302

Others

Application

Medicine

Food Products

Cosmetics

Dyes and Pigments

Others

End-Use

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Others

