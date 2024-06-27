Genome Editing Technologies Market Report 2024-2034 - Emerging Economies Projected to Boost Industry Growth

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genome Editing Technologies Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Genome Editing Technologies Market is set to surpass US$6.3 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Emerging economies such as China, India, South Africa, Mexico, Singapore, Brazil, Russia, South Korea, Indonesia, and Turkey are becoming significant players in the genome editing technologies industry. China, in particular, has made substantial investments and advancements in genome editing, propelling the nation to the forefront of global research and application. Institutions like BGI Genomics and Huada Genomics Institute are leading efforts in CRISPR-Cas9 technology, achieving breakthroughs in human health and significant strides in agriculture.

These advancements address critical issues such as food security and sustainability, presenting a significant long-term growth opportunity for life science research in the Chinese market. The country's spending on R&D surpassed US$458.5 billion in 2023, an 8.1% increase from the previous year, reflecting rising health demands from an aging population.



India and Brazil are also making notable progress in genome editing technologies. India, with its vast population and burgeoning biotechnology sector, has companies like Rasi Seeds and MedGenome spearheading research in crop improvement and personalized medicine. This focus on healthcare and agriculture highlights India's commitment to leveraging genome editing for societal benefit. Similarly, Brazil is recognizing the potential of genome editing to address its healthcare and agricultural challenges. Institutions like Embrapa and companies like Recepta Biopharma are actively developing novel therapies and crop varieties tailored to the country's needs, driving advancements in precision medicine and agricultural productivity. These efforts position Brazil as a key player in the global genome editing landscape.



Off-target Effects of CRISPR Technology Likely to Challenge Industry Growth



One major limitation of gene editing technology is the off-target effects of CRISPR-Cas9. While CRISPR can target specific genes with high precision, it can also cause unintended alterations at other sites in the genome. These off-target effects present risks and challenges, making it essential to ensure precise targeting to avoid unwanted changes and adverse outcomes. Researchers are improving CRISPR procedures to increase specificity and reduce off-target effects through advancements in guide RNA design, high-fidelity Cas9 variants, and bioinformatics tools.



Off-target effects pose significant concerns for the safety and efficacy of genome editing treatments, impeding market demand. Unintended genetic changes can lead to harmful side effects, potentially introducing new mutations or exacerbating existing conditions. Regulatory scrutiny and public perception further hinder market growth. Regulators, like the FDA, require rigorous testing to ensure safety, which is time-consuming and costly. Public skepticism about the risks of off-target effects can also deter patients from seeking genome editing treatments. To address these challenges, researchers are developing new tools and techniques to enhance CRISPR precision and mitigate off-target effects, aiming to boost confidence and demand in the market.



Key Questions Answered

How is the genome editing technologies market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the genome editing technologies market?

How will each genome editing technologies submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each genome editing technologies submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading genome editing technologies markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the genome editing technologies projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of genome editing technologies projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the genome editing technologies market?

Where is the genome editing technologies market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Number of Genomic Projects Coupled with the Government Funding

Rising Adoption of Genome Editing Technologies

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Applications of Genomics for Medicine, Agriculture, and Biotechnology

Market Restraining Factors

Off-target Effects of CRISPR Technology

High Cost of Genome Editing Technologies

Regulatory Hurdles for Genome Editing Technology Application

Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Genome Editing Technology in Emerging Economies

Strong Product Pipeline with Genome Editing Technology

Collaboration and Partnerships among Genome Editing Technologies Companies

Segments Covered in the Report

Technology

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Meganucleases

Others

Application

Genetic Engineering

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Others

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostic Applications

End-users

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Other End-users

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Genome Editing Technologies Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Agilent Technologies

Caribou Biosciences

Cellectis

Cibus

CRISPR Therapeutics

Danaher Corporation

Editas Medicine

GenScript

Intellia Therapeutics

Lonza

Merck

Precision Biosciences

Recombinetics

Revvity

Sangamo Therapeutics

Takara Bio

Tecan Trading

Thermo Fisher Scientific

