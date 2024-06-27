Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS)

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released update note on Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS). The update note includes information on the Genius Group Ltd.’ financial results, management commentary, recent developments, outlook, risks, and our revised valuation estimates.



The update note is available here. Highlights from the note include:

Genius Group Acquires FatBrain AI to Expand AI Education Offerings, Targeting Significant Growth Potential - Genius Group Limited and FatBrain AI have completed a strategic acquisition to form an AI-powered Education and Acceleration group aimed at fostering AI ecosystems for a diverse clientele including entrepreneurs, enterprises, governments, and students. This acquisition, executed as an all-share transaction, integrates Genius Group’s AI-driven ed-tech platform with FatBrain AI’s sector-specific SaaS solutions. Operational Synergies and Strategic Initiatives: The newly formed entity will promote a 'Genius City' growth model, which involves creating AI-driven educational ecosystems globally. These systems are tailored to upskill individuals in AI and exponential technologies through a structured educational approach spanning from primary education to master’s degree programs, including in-person and virtual learning environments. The operational structure spans four key demographics: students (B2S), entrepreneurs (B2C), enterprises (B2B), and governments (B2G), each benefiting from specialized AI camps, accelerators, upskilling courses, and comprehensive educational systems.

Genius Group's AI Avatar Initiatives Transform Learning and Entrepreneurship - Genius Group Limited has significantly expanded its use of artificial intelligence across its Edtech platform, GeniusU, introducing several key AI-driven educational tools designed to enhance personalized learning and operational efficiency for both students and educators. Overview of AI Avatar Initiatives: AI Avatar Tutor Team - "Student AI": This initiative involves 16 AI-powered Avatar Tutors that offer personalized academic support to students across a wide range of subjects, including business, entrepreneurship, finance, computer science, math, health, and more. These AI avatars are designed to interact with students, providing tailored advice and support based on individual learning needs. Complementary to these tutors, the platform includes 9 AI Tools such as a personal statement writer, essay summarizer, research questions generator, coding helper, math problem solver, and a multi-language translator that supports languages including German, Spanish, French, Dutch, and several others. AI Avatar C-Suite - "Genius Team AI": Tailored for entrepreneurs, this suite consists of 32 AI Avatar Expert Advisors. These avatars are modeled on diverse perspectives and even the expertise of notable historical and fictional figures, aiming to provide guidance and strategic insights. The suite also includes 12 AI Tools that support entrepreneurs with functionalities like content creation, document summarization, report generation, and multimedia conversions, aiding in building comprehensive AI advisory teams and AI-driven C-suites. AI Avatar Toolkit for Global Faculty: The AI Avatar Toolkit allows Genius Group's network of 15,000 education partners to develop their own AI tutors and learning assistants. Partners can create avatars with specific characteristics or model them after famous characters, enabling personalized guidance for students at scale. These avatars can be tailored to possess the conversational style, knowledge, and teaching methodology of the educators themselves or any designated persona. Integrated into GeniusU's Partner Portal, this toolkit facilitates the creation of global classrooms where educators can extend personalized, AI-driven learning experiences to a vast number of students simultaneously without diminishing the quality of education. Educational Programs and Future Initiatives: The AI Avatar Microschool is a program designed to train educators and business owners on how to effectively integrate AI Avatars into their operations. The curriculum covers AI integration strategies, content personalization, user experience optimization, and innovative marketing with AI Avatars.

Overview of AI Avatar Initiatives:

Valuation - The company’s strategic initiatives and acquisitions are pivotal in driving sustainable growth and enhancing its market position. The acquisition of FatBrain AI and the pending OpenExO transaction has accelerated its plans to build a global AI education and acceleration network. Leveraging its AI-powered Edtech platform, GeniusU is expanding its offerings with in-demand AI training and tools designed to drive future economies. Additionally, the introduction of the Genius City Model in locations such as Singapore, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi aim to provide localized AI education ecosystems, complete with personalized AI avatars and assistants. These strategic initiatives are expected to result in improved growth and profitability, thereby creating potential shareholder value and underscoring the company’s strong growth potential. We have revised our valuation model to reflect the latest financial results and outstanding shares, along with a reassessment of the comparable company analysis. These updates have led to a valuation of $2.25 per share, contingent upon the company's successful execution of its strategic initiatives.

About Genius Group Limited

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Singapore-based EdTech and education company engaged in providing educational services in over 200 countries. It aims to develop an AI-powered lifelong learning curriculum and make its educational products accessible worldwide to all age groups.

For more information, visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com .

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Genius Group Limited for producing research materials regarding Genius Group Limited, and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 06/27/2024, the issuer had paid us $67,500 for our research services, which commenced 04/16/2022 and was billed annually for the first year for $27,000 and after in equal installments of $13,500 for six-month semi-annual periods with $13,500 received in April 2023 for six-month terms. $27,000 was paid in May 2024 (payment was for two outstanding six-month payment terms of October 2023 and April 2024, allocated to the following six-month periods of research coverage in each respective period). Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research-related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has paid us for non-research related services as of 06/27/2024 consisting of $3,000 for presenting at a virtual investment conference and $2,000 for organizing an investment dinner. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page . This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities, including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for Genius Group Limited.

