Noom Introduces AI-Enabled Products to Enhance On-Demand Health Care and Interactive Coaching





NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better and healthier lives, today announced the launch of two state-of-the-art AI-powered features, AI food logging and Welli, Noom’s new AI personal health assistant.

Noom now leverages AI to power new photo, text and voice food logging features, making it easier than ever to track meals and nutrition accurately with the Noom app. Alongside Welli, Noom's state-of-the-art AI-enabled chatbot helps complement the human coaching experience with immediate answers and 24/7 assistance on a variety of wellness topics. Together, these new features reinforce Noom's dedication to utilizing advanced technology to promote sustainable health habits for members.

“2024 is the year of applied AI for Noom, and introducing Welli and instant food logging are significant milestones,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom. “Thanks to Welli, we've increased not only the AI coaching value of Noom but also the human coaching value. We recently added 1:1 direct-message human coaching into Noom's Premium tier, which would not have been possible but for Welli. Our vision for coaching and Noom is to ensure we leverage human coaches for what humans do best -- accountability and forming a connection -- while leveraging AI for what it does best -- always-on fast access and harnessing the full dataset available to it to produce quality insights. We know that the pursuit of better, healthier lives comes with a myriad of individual and community challenges, which we believe Welli and AI food logging will be able to help solve by offering motivation and support to our members. These products not only enhance user connectivity but also allow members to have vast health and behavioral insights at their fingertips.”

As a fundamental part of the company’s behavior change approach, Noom is committed to making the experience of food logging easier, helping members remain consistent and engaged. Noom’s new AI food logging tool allows instant, seamless food tracking in order to increase the joy of food and empower users to apply their efforts elsewhere.

Noom members have the choice to automatically log their meals in a few ways:

Photo Food Logging: Users can simply snap or upload a photo of their meal, and AI technology will automatically detect and identify the ingredients and quantities, streamlining the logging process. Users have the option to edit, add, or swap ingredients to customize their entries.





Users can simply snap or upload a photo of their meal, and AI technology will automatically detect and identify the ingredients and quantities, streamlining the logging process. Users have the option to edit, add, or swap ingredients to customize their entries. Text and Voice Food Logging: This functionality allows users to log their meals using voice or text. Users can describe their food items, and Noom’s AI will identify and log the ingredients. Similar to the 'Scan Meal' feature, users can then edit, add, or swap ingredients as needed.









Welli pairs AI with Noom’s unique approach to individualized human coaching. On-demand for members, Welli is equipped to provide guidance on advanced and nuanced topics, such as how to eat healthy while traveling, make smart food choices in social situations, and navigate symptoms for GLP-1 users – within seconds, leaving coaches more time to tackle human-dependent activities including relationship building and motivation management.

“Welli was built by data scientists and machine learning engineers in digital healthcare who are well-versed in Noom’s program and philosophy,” said Aaron Severs, Chief Product Officer at Noom. “The team has delivered an AI solution that is more knowledgeable about Noom than any external model or data source because it has been trained on Noom-specific information. Over the coming year, Welli will continue to evolve to help users have better health outcomes and overall wellness progress through their Noom journey.”

Noom's human coaching team will now have greater bandwidth to assist users with individualized care questions and support by streamlining responses to health and wellness questions with Welli's help. For Noom’s users leveraging the app as part of their GLP-1 treatment plan, steady behavior change is critical to their long-term success. Welli will educate users on what to expect from weight loss medications, navigate symptom management, and recommend high-protein, Noom-friendly recipes throughout their experience.

Welli and AI food logging features are available to most Noom members today. AI food logging will become available to Android users and Noom's enterprise customers in July. For those utilizing the Noom GLP-1 Companion, these AI tools represent a significant enhancement in their journey to healthy and sustainable weight loss, proving that Noom is the ultimate companion to a GLP-1 course of care.

About Noom:

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to improve whole-person health. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med Center of Excellence, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Brandyn Bissinger

comms@noom.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2af9300-4240-43d4-9a6d-71db91fc6201

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0f207c6-d771-436c-8c0e-7c01d519cd6a