Nasdaq Private Market Elects Industry Veteran Louis Citron As New Independent Board Member

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading marketplace for the efficient trading of private company stock, announced today that it has appointed Louis Citron as an independent board member to its Board of Managers, effective immediately. Mr. Citron will join representatives from some of the world’s premier financial services brands, banks, and other asset owners on the NPM Board. This announcement comes at a critical inflection point for the company after it recently completed its $62.4 million Series B funding round.



“We are thrilled to welcome Louis Citron to our Board of Managers,” commented Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq Private Market. “Through his distinguished career, Louis has been an innovator, thought leader, and subject matter expert in the venture capital industry. His extensive expertise in governance, understanding of private market infrastructure, and passion for this evolving space will be invaluable to us achieving our mission of bringing fairness, efficiency, and transparency to this fast-growing, multi-trillion-dollar asset class.”

Most recently, Mr. Citron served as the Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Legal Officer of NEA, where he was responsible for managing legal issues as they pertained to investments, partnerships, operations, and regulatory compliance in the U.S. and abroad. He also was a senior leader in structuring and implementing new strategic initiatives at the firm.

Prior to NEA, Mr. Citron was a Senior Vice President and the General Counsel of ING Group N.V.'s U.S. mutual fund operations, which he joined at its inception and helped grow to over 20 fund offerings with more than $1.5 billion under management. He started his career in the financial services practice of the law firm Kramer Levin, specializing in venture capital operating companies, domestic and off-shore hedge funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, investment advisers, and broker-dealers.

Mr. Citron previously served on the Board of Directors of Aumni and Deutsche Bank’s Topiary Funds as well as the Conflicts Advisory Board of the offshore hedge funds managed by Deutsche Asset Management's Absolute Return Strategies Group. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Readykids, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides counseling, family support, and early learning opportunities to children and those who care for them.

Mr. Citron earned an AB in economics from Duke University (magna cum laude), a JD from Duke University School of Law, and an LLM in taxation from New York University School of Law.

“Louis is a highly respected leader with a proven record for delivering strong results across our industry,” said Gary Offner, Senior Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Ventures, Nasdaq, and Chairman of the Board of Managers, Nasdaq Private Market. “NPM is at an inflection point following its Series B funding round, and we are confident that Louis’ expertise will help us advance the maturity and efficacy of the private markets. The Board and I look forward to working closely with him to execute on NPM’s growth strategy and deliver for our clients and partners.”

NPM partners with some of the world’s fastest-growing, venture-backed private companies to facilitate company-sponsored liquidity programs. Its SecondMarket™ trading marketplace is gaining adoption by sellers and buyers who trade private company shares. The company’s patent-pending Transfer and Settlement product efficiently manages share transfer activity from match through settlement for some of the most sophisticated private companies, banks, and brokers. Its private market data helps individuals and entities better evaluate global investment opportunities.

As an industry-leading provider in the secondary market, NPM has executed more than $50 billion in transactional value across over 700 company-sponsored liquidity programs for venture-backed private companies as well as 190,000 individual eligible shareholders and investors.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market operates a proprietary secondary marketplace and acts as a premier liquidity provider for private company trading and transactions. Through innovative technology and an experienced capital markets team, NPM supports the needs of corporate, institutional, and retail clients. Founded in 2013, the company provides solutions for private companies throughout each stage of their pre-IPO lifecycle. NPM’s product specialists facilitate private company stock transactions including tender offers, auctions, block trades, company-directed windows of liquidity, and pre-direct listing continuous trading.

Nasdaq Private Market is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Inc., Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, BNP Paribas, DRW Venture Capital, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com.

Disclosures and Disclaimers

NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Please read these other important disclosures and disclaimers about NPM found here: https://www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com/disclosures-disclaimer/

