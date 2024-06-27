Ress Life Investments A/S: Holdings of own shares

Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 27 June 2024
Corporate Announcement 20/2024
Holding of own shares
In accordance with Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ress Life Investments A/S ("Ress Life") announces to have acquired own shares in Ress Life whereafter Ress Life directly holds 32,866 own shares, corresponding to approx. 19% of the voting rights and share capital of Ress Life.
The shares have been repurchased in connection with shareholders' demands to have their shares in Ress Life redeemed.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
