Ress Life Investments A/S: Holdings of own shares

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 27 June 2024

Corporate Announcement 20/2024

Holding of own shares

In accordance with Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ress Life Investments A/S ("Ress Life") announces to have acquired own shares in Ress Life whereafter Ress Life directly holds 32,866 own shares, corresponding to approx. 19% of the voting rights and share capital of Ress Life.

The shares have been repurchased in connection with shareholders' demands to have their shares in Ress Life redeemed.

