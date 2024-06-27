Continuous Bioprocessing Market Envisaged To Reach USD 1721.5 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 23.1%: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent research study, the global continuous bioprocessing market size was valued at USD 259.4 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1721.5 Million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 23.1%.

Continuous Bioprocessing Market Overview

In biomanufacturing, continuous bioprocessing is used to mean a processing unit wherein the feeding of raw materials, processing, and discharge happens as a continuum. Continuous process in a bioreactor operation mode: that will extend the production phase of a culture growing at a steady state—at a constant pace and constant circumstances—to give higher yields of biomass and metabolites. Some benefits of continuous manufacturing include increased product uniformity and quality, greater output in less square footage, fewer hold steps, and higher production speed using plug-and-play equipment.

While traditional batch processing runs on stop-start cycles, continuous bioprocessing integrates all its production stages from cell growth to purification in a single continuous flow. Picture a biofactory working like an assembly line where raw materials are fed in at one end and finished drugs come out from the other without any stoppages. The new approach has advantages such as reduced risk of contamination from the batch processes, better consistency in the quality of the product, and far greater productivity since there is reduced downtime in between the batches. Besides, continuous bioprocessing takes less space in a facility with fewer footprints and hence can turn out to be more flexible to changes in production.

The market for continuous bioprocessing is propelled by the growing need for biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical companies' cost-cutting initiatives, and technological advancements in automation and control systems. Even though a small business must first incur comparatively significant starting costs, there are ongoing regulatory requirements that must be met. Despite these issues, continuous bioprocessing is anticipated to become the industrial standard in the creation of biopharmaceuticals due to further technological advancement, cost reductions, and the elicitation of greater openness in the regulatory processes of these laws.

Analyst View:

Continuous bioprocessing is one of the steady-state biomanufacturing techniques that boosts biomass and metabolite yield requirements while enhancing output and product quality. The market for biopharmaceuticals in this industry is driven by advancements in automation and cost-cutting techniques. While continuous protein chromatography and single-use bioprocessing offer a variety of applications, filtration is the most often used method. It is anticipated that this market will raise the bar for the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing interest in biopharmaceuticals

Because of all the advantages that continuous integrated bioprocessing may offer, the biopharma industry is very interested in this technology. For many of the major biopharma businesses in the world, developing continuous process platforms for their products is an enormous undertaking.

Cost-cutting strategies

The pharmaceutical sector is always under pressure to lower production costs and boost the number of new medications available on the market. Continuous bioprocessing solves both of these issues. Costs are lowered as a result of increased efficiency, fewer trash piles, and less downtime. Additionally, eliminating variances between batches ensures a consistent level of product quality. This would speed up the regulatory approval process and reduce the amount of time it would take for new medications to be released onto the market. Since pharmaceutical companies obtain large returns on their result inputs and patients have quicker access to life-saving treatment alternatives, everyone involved in this situation stands to gain.

Market Trends:

Growing consumer desire for single-use goods

Because single-use bioprocessing technologies are being adopted more frequently, the market forecast for continuous bioprocessing appears favorable. By using disposable tools and consumables, the laborious and costly cleaning and sterilization of reusable equipment is avoided. This results in a significant reduction of operating expenses, opening up continuous bioprocessing to businesses of all sizes, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

Segmentation:

Continuous Bioprocessing Market is segmented based on product, process, application, and region.

Product Insights

Filtration dominates business in continuous bioprocessing, and the TFF system is the most used way of concentrating and purifying bioproducts. Complete protein continuous chromatography techniques, on the other hand, are expected to boom in their usage since chromatography has a specific use in purifying antibodies. Perfusion bioreactors promote protein synthesis and cell development and allow for larger cell densities and higher output yields. It is also driven by the need to develop better formulations for continuous bioprocessing events. Control and monitoring systems of processes integrated with real-time data analysis and improvement also drive this market. Single-use bioprocessing supplies also find diversified applications as they involve less cleaning and are easy to use.

Process Insights

There are two prominent processes, upstream and downstream. In bioreactors, continuous perfusion techniques increase cell densities and yields, which promotes protein synthesis and cell growth. SMB chromatography, or "simulated moving bed" chromatography, is a method that is frequently used in downstream processing. This method eliminates the need for several labor-intensive and inefficient batch purification procedures by allowing the continuous purification of bioproducts as they exit the bioreactor.

Application Insights

The segment talks about the applications. As the market for continuous bioprocessing is dominated by monoclonal antibodies due to the growing demand for individualized treatments for illnesses such cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious infections. Continuous bioprocessing will be a good choice for high-volume synthesis because it offers remarkable process advantages over batch processing. Continuous bioprocessing will also help the vaccine production sector by enabling faster reaction times and scalability. It is now possible to separate proteins from blood plasma fractionation that become therapies that can save lives. When exploring novel applications, continuous bioprocessing will soon be the standard, with university and research center research setting the standard.

Continuous Bioprocessing Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 259.4 Million Market value in 2034 USD 1721.5 Million CAGR 23.1% from 2024 – 2034 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2034

Recent Development:

In May 2023, Leader in biopharma filtration technology 3M said that it would invest $146 million to expand its capabilities and support biotech manufacturing, a rapidly expanding segment of the healthcare industry that provides patients with access to innovative medications. In addition to creating 60 full-time jobs at 3M production plants around Europe, the initiative involves improvements to the facilities and equipment.

In April 2022, In Ogden, Utah, Thermo Fisher Scientific had a grand opening ceremony for their new production facility for single-use technologies. The cutting-edge plant boosts production of the superior materials and technologies required to create novel vaccines and ground-breaking treatments. The $44 million facility is part of a multi-year $650 million investment that Thermo Fisher announced last year. The investment is intended to guarantee that the bioprocessing manufacturing capacity is adaptable, scalable, and reliable in order to produce the materials required for the development of COVID-19 and other novel and existing biologics and vaccines.

Regional Insights

North America: In terms of intellectual and technological adoption, North America has always been the leading market. This region has big pharmaceutical companies, outstanding research infrastructure, and a blooming biopharmaceutical sector; hence, it became quite obvious to be at the forefront of adopting continuous bioprocessing technologies. The large pharmaceutical companies headquartered in this region keep searching for methods to simplify and bring down the costs associated with their production processes.

In terms of intellectual and technological adoption, North America has always been the leading market. This region has big pharmaceutical companies, outstanding research infrastructure, and a blooming biopharmaceutical sector; hence, it became quite obvious to be at the forefront of adopting continuous bioprocessing technologies. The large pharmaceutical companies headquartered in this region keep searching for methods to simplify and bring down the costs associated with their production processes. Asia-Pacific: The region swiftly takes the lead in the bioprocessing activity due to rising investments in the production of biopharmaceuticals, a booming economy, and an expanding middle class. However, in the majority of nations, the need for highly qualified workers and a robust infrastructure base may be impeding progress.

Browse detailed report on "Continuous Bioprocessing Market Size, Share, By Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Bioreactor, Buffers & Reagents, and Others), By Process (Upstream and Downstream), By Application (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Plasma Fractionation, and R&D), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CDMOs & CROs, and Academic & Research Institutes) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/continuous-bioprocessing-market-5313

