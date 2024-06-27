The Profs Wins ‘Ed Tech Provider of the Year’ at the 2024 EducationInvestor Awards

London, UK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Profs, a leader in the online tutoring sector, is thrilled to announce that it has won the ‘Ed Tech Provider of the Year’ award at the prestigious 2024 EducationInvestor Awards.

This marks the first time that a tutoring company has won this award, highlighting The Profs’ outstanding contribution to the education sector through innovative technology and exceptional academic support.

Celebrating Excellence and Innovation

The EducationInvestor Awards celebrate excellence and innovation within the education industry, recognising organisations that have made significant impacts on student learning and educational practices.

The Profs’ win in the ‘Ed Tech Provider of the Year’ category is a testament to its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance educational outcomes and provide an unparalleled ability to get students the results they need to progress in life.

Judges’ Impressions

The judges were particularly impressed with the growth of the company, their ability to support over 10,000 students a year through their online tutoring technology, and their Rewarding Excellence programme. This scheme supported the awarding of £250,000 in widening participation scholarships to students originally rejected from the awarding universities. These included Forte’s Black Future Leaders MBA Fellowship to Imperial College, The Director’s Award for Social Inequality from Oxford University, and The Woman in Business Award from London Business School.

The Profs’ Key Achievements

– Global Reach: The Profs has facilitated over 250,000 hours of private tutoring for 12,000 students across 120 countries.

– High Satisfaction: Achieving a Trustpilot score of 4.9/5, the highest Trustpilot rating among UK tutoring providers, held since 2016.

– Student Success: 93% of undergraduate students and 75% of school students achieve at least one grade increase. 96% of students get into their 1st or 2nd choice university after working with The Profs University Admissions Tutors. (2023 data).

The Profs Marketplace

The Profs’s entry for the award was based on its recent innovation The Profs Marketplace, powered by Spires Online Tutors; a company in which they hold a controlling stake. This collaboration exemplifies both companies’ innovative spirit and dedication to providing accessible, high-quality and professional online tutoring to students worldwide.

The Profs Marketplace allows the company to reach more customers and better address their needs at a distance. The Marketplace is a rapid, cost-friendly, self-serviced platform for those on a tight timeline and budget. Also, their university and school partners, such as colleges at both Oxford and Cambridge University, can now directly access The Profs’ 1,000-strong curated network of experienced tutors through the APIs. The Profs’ premium managed services remain available to those with more time and budget.

Richard Evans, Founder of The Profs, expressed his delight: “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as the ‘Ed Tech Provider of the Year’. This award is a reflection of our team’s hard work and dedication to delivering high-quality, impactful tutoring services. We will continue to innovate and harness technology to transform our students’ learning experiences.”

Dr. Leo Evans, Co-Founder of The Profs, commented: “This award is a monumental achievement for us and for the entire tutoring industry. It validates our efforts in integrating technology with high-quality tutoring to make a significant impact on students’ lives. We’re excited about the future and the endless possibilities that lie ahead.”

Joseph Robbins, Director of Sales & Revenue at The Profs, added: “Winning this award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Our customer service team, in particular, has been instrumental in providing personalised, effective support to both students and tutors. Their passion and commitment have been crucial in achieving this recognition.”

Lucy Tittle, Head of Growth & Marketing at The Profs, reflected: “This recognition highlights our innovative approach to education and the success of our marketing strategies in reaching and engaging students worldwide. We are proud to be part of a team that is transforming the tutoring landscape.”

About The Profs

Founded in 2014, The Profs is an EdTech company on a mission to help students achieve life-changing success in education. As part of a multi-award-winning group of tutoring companies, The Profs has facilitated over 250,000 hours of private tutoring for 12,000 students across 120 countries.

The company is renowned for its professional, lifelong tutoring services that empower students to excel academically. The Profs boasts the highest Trustpilot rating among UK tutoring providers and consistently achieves outstanding results – a position held since 2016.

According to 2023 data:

– 93% of undergraduate respondents reported that they achieved a grade improvement by working with The Profs- 45% achieving a 1st in the module they received help with.

– 98% of school-aged respondents achieved their predicted grades, with 75% achieving a higher grade than predicted with The Profs’ help and 35% of A-level students achieving an A*.

– 96% of university admissions students got into their 1st or 2nd choice university, after working with The Profs.

For more information about The Profs and their innovative tutoring services, visit The Profs Online Tutors.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-profs-wins-ed-tech-provider-of-the-year-at-the-2024-educationinvestor-awards/