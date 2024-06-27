Wendy Forsythe, Chief Marketing Officer, Champions Community Support as Trustee of eXp’s eXtend a Hand

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly announces Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe has joined the eXp eXtend a Hand program as a trustee.



eXtend a Hand has been a cornerstone of the company's commitment to community and service since its inception in 2017, profoundly impacting local markets and providing crucial support to agents and communities in need. As trustees, Forsythe, Chief Counsel and Corporate Secretary at eXp World Holdings, James Bramble, and Chief Industry Relations Officer at eXp World Holdings, Jason Gesing, oversee the foundation's operations. They ensure the foundation meets its charitable goals and complies with regulations.

"It is truly incredible that we are able to provide agents and employees the opportunity to serve our eXp network and the communities where we live and work,” said Forsythe. "Our programs, including eXp’s Community Day, embody the core values of eXp Realty and foster a culture of giving and support."

The eXtend a Hand program offers financial assistance to eXp Realty agents, staff and their immediate families facing hardships due to catastrophic events, such as natural disasters or severe illness. Since 2017, the program has awarded over 564 grants, with approximately 144 grants distributed in 2023 alone. Additionally, over $14,000 was raised for disaster relief efforts, aiding 30 eXp victims of the Maui and Canadian wildfires.

eXp Realty’s commitment to community service is further highlighted through its annual "I Heart eXp” Community Day, which invites agents, staff and their families to volunteer and make a lasting impact in their communities. This year's event, scheduled for Oct. 7, 2024, marks the sixth anniversary of this tradition.

A unique aspect of the program is integrating cultural points for ICON agents who volunteer. Agents who participate in “I Heart eXp” Community Day or volunteer during eXpcon 2024 in Miami at either the eXtend a Hand booth or 5K fun run can earn points, reinforcing the company’s values of community, integrity, collaboration and service.

“We are an agent-centric company, and supporting our agents in times of need is fundamental to our mission. The flexibility our agents have to give back and support local charities through eXtend a Hand is something they truly value,” said Forsythe. “We see immense support in local markets, and our community’s generosity exemplifies the spirit of eXp Realty, and I am so proud to serve as a trustee."

eXp Realty invites all agents and staff to join these efforts through volunteering, participating in fundraising events or contributing to the Hearts to Hands Agent Giving Program. For more information on how to get involved or to make a donation, please visit eXtend a Hand Charity website .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbcd02c0-8cbe-4a96-b12f-37956ef34697