Sunrise New Energy Secures $13.76 Million Low-Interest Loan from CCB

Loan Enhances Liquidity to Accelerate Delivery of High-Demand Orders

ZIBO, China, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise New Energy”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that it has received a $13.76 million low-interest loan from China Construction Bank (CCB). This loan will effectively enhance the Company’s liquidity, enabling it to accelerate the delivery of its highly sought-after orders from prestigious clients such as globally renowned lithium battery manufacturers CATL, BYD, and HiTHIUM.

As one of China’s largest banks, CCB’s loan approval process involves a comprehensive evaluation system. This system assesses the Company’s assets, financial status, technological achievements, talent team, patents, and market recognition as important credit factors. Securing this substantial low-interest loan from CCB is a significant endorsement of Sunrise New Energy's qualifications.

"Our customers have expressed great satisfaction with the quality of our products, leading to a continuous surge in orders," said Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO of Sunrise New Energy. "Receiving this bank loan highlights our Company’s excellent reputation. Additionally, it provides us with a substantial inflow of low-interest capital without diluting shareholder equity. This, in turn, enables us to take on more orders, thereby increasing our revenue and profits."

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com . The Company maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

