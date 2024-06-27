Soldier Systems Research 2024: Next-Generation Systems to Improve Decisiveness, Preference for Simple-to-Use Systems, Increasing Expenditure Bolsters the $18 Billion Industry - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soldier Systems Market by Product (Clothing & Protection Equipment, Cordless Communication Systems, Exoskeleton), Components (Hardware, Software), Operation, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Soldier Systems Market grew from USD 12.45 billion in 2023 to USD 13.13 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.71%, reaching USD 18.37 billion by 2030.

The soldier system significantly improves soldier tactical awareness, lethality, survivability, mobility, and sustainment. These products have been proven significant in combat operations and humanitarian/peacekeeping missions worldwide, allowing a seamless transition to vehicle-mounted close combat activities.

Rising defense spending on advanced technology and increasing preference for simple-to-use machinery have raised the demand for soldier systems. However, the need for more strategic clarity and technological capabilities may hamper the adoption rate of soldier systems. Moreover, the considerable preference for conventional approaches in underdeveloped countries may hinder market development.

Nevertheless, the ongoing advancements in existing soldier systems and the integration of nanotechnology may overcome the challenge and expand the market scope in the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The soldier systems market is evolving across the Americas and EMEA region due to the rising need for advanced military systems and increasing government expenditure for strengthening the defense sector. In the financial year 2023, the Department of Defense (DOD) of the United States distributed USD 1.98 Trillion among its six sub-components.

BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, and others have increased the availability and deployment of soldier systems in the EMEA region through continual product development. Due to escalating geopolitical tensions, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has expanded the use of many military equipment for communication, navigation, and surveillance. Furthermore, huge investments in border security and management by Asian nations such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia have greatly raised the demand for soldier systems.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Soldier Systems Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share.

Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased demand for improved and efficient soldier systems to reduce casualties suffered by troops

Growing preference for simple-to-use machinery for soldier systems

Increasing expenditure on advanced technology by the defense sector

Restraints

Use of conventional warfare systems in under-developed countries

Opportunities

Development and integration of advanced technologies to enhance capabilities of soldier systems

Introduction of next-generation soldier systems to improve soldier decisiveness

Challenges

Lack of strategic clarity and technology readiness related to soldier systems

Market Trend Analysis

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Competitive Landscape

Merger & Acquisition

BAE Systems buys military simulations firm for USD 200 million.

Thales Finalizes Acquisition of RUAG Training And Simulation Unit.



Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

Army Issues Task Order To Microsoft To Develop Better Version Of IVAS Headset.

Army issues task order to Microsoft to develop better version of IVAS headset.



New Product Launch & Enhancement

Instant Connect Extends Its Leadership In Military Voice Communications With JITC Certification.

ODU AMC NP - A Quick Disconnect Connector For Soldier Systems.

Advent Technologies Launches Honey Badger 50 to Power "On-the-Go" Soldier Systems During Military and Rescue Operations.

Investment & Funding

QinetiQ wins night vision contract with US Army.

Award, Recognition, & Expansion

Soldier Systems Company considering expansion to RBS.

SciTec Awarded U.S. Army Contract for Missile Simulator Support.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

Product

Clothing & Protection Equipment

Cordless Communication Systems

Exoskeleton

Micro-Climatic Cooling Systems

Power & Data Management Systems

Respiratory Protective Equipment

Sensors & Individual Equipment

Surveillance & Target Acquisition

Vision Equipment & Heads-Up Display

Components

Hardware

Active sensors & Wearable Sensors

Transmitter & Receiver

Software

Operation

Autonomous

Semi-autonomous

Application

Combat

Communication

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Training & Simulation

