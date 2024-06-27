Global French Fries Market Analysis/Forecasts, 2023-2024 & 2030: Increasing Popularity of Waffle Fries, Growing Consumption, Expansion and Diversification by Vendors

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global French Fries Market by Type (Cottage Fries, Crinkle Cut Fries, Curly Fries), Product (Fresh, Frozen), Sales Channel, End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The French Fries Market grew from USD 16.18 billion in 2023 to USD 17.11 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.87%, reaching USD 24.12 billion by 2030.



Recognized globally for their crispy texture and salty flavor, they are a popular side dish in many fast-food and sit-down restaurants. The expansion of the French fries market can largely be attributed to the growing fast-food industry worldwide, changing lifestyle patterns that favor quick and convenient meals, and their broad appeal across various age groups and demographics.

However, there are notable disadvantages associated with consuming french fries, including high caloric content and the health risks associated with deep-frying, which often involves unhealthy fats that contribute to heart disease and obesity. To address these concerns, the industry is seeing innovations such as using healthier frying oils and air frying technologies and incorporating alternative ingredients such as sweet potatoes and carrots, which provide enhanced nutritional benefits.

Looking forward, the market for French fries presents opportunities through expansion into emerging markets, where fast food consumption is rising, and by tapping into the health-conscious consumer segment looking for better-for-you variants of traditional fast food options.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, particularly in North America, French fries are a staple side dish associated with various fast-food items. The U.S. and Canada are significant markets due to the established presence of major fast-food chains and a strong culture of consumption of fried foods. In Latin America, preference for French fries is growing, with increased urbanization and the spread of Western dietary habits influencing the market. Innovations in French fry variations and packaging are key strategies companies use to attract more consumers.

The European market holds a substantial share of the global French fries market due to their popularity in Western European countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. Traditional pubs and fast-food outlets significantly drive demand. In the Middle East and Africa, French fries are gaining popularity as urban populations grow and exposure to Western cuisines increases. However, the market expansion is moderated by dietary preferences and diverse culinary traditions.

In the Asia Pacific region, the French fries market is encountering rapid growth, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia. Increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the expansion of American fast-food chains contribute to this growth. The younger population's openness to Western cuisine and ongoing culinary globalization are factors helping to incorporate french fries into everyday diet patterns in this region.

Market Insights

Market Drivers

Increasing global consumption with the rising popularity of fast-food restaurants worldwide

Proactive and supportive government reforms in agriculture across economies

Market Restraints

Fluctuating availability of raw materials and cost constraints

Market Opportunities

Expansion and diversification in product varieties by vendors

Continual development of advanced production technologies in the french fries

Market Challenges

Complexities in sourcing, quality management, and manufacturing process

Competitive Landscape

Market Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Increasing popularity of waffle fries in casual dining venues and fast food

Sales Channel: Shifting trends towards online food delivery due to convenience and offers

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Type

Cottage Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

Curly Fries

Standard Cut Fries

Waffle Fries

Product

Fresh

Frozen

Sales Channel

Online Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

End-Use

Bars & Pubs

Catering Services

Fast Food Outlets

Full-Service Restaurants

Households

