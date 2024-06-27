Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, congratulates PA Gaming Control Board and casino giants on surpassing 2023 revenue numbers

Harrisburg, PA, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic (POM), creator of Pennsylvania Skill games, commends the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) which saw an 8.7% increase in gambling revenue in May 2024 over revenue in May 2023.

The funding comes from slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The May revenue total is $520,997,868.

As the PGCB celebrates yet another enormous financial win, small businesses, veterans groups, volunteer fire companies and other fraternal clubs across the state also are pleased with the income they receive from operating legal skill games.

“The increased revenue for casinos and other gambling enterprises under the jurisdiction of the PGCB is good for the commonwealth,” said Mike Barley, spokesman for Pennsylvania Skill. “These numbers show that there is room in the state for both casinos and small businesses that operate skill games to be successful. There is no competition between the two.”

Barley questions why casinos, especially Parx Casino, are fighting skill games when they continue to see increased revenues month after month and year after year. He added he is disappointed the giant casino industry wants to destroy family businesses and organizations that count on skill games for supplemental income by seeking to impose a crushing tax rate on the games. Legislation to regulate skill games calls for a 16% tax on skill games while casinos say the tax should be 52%.

“Sadly, $521 million a month is not enough to satisfy the greedy casino industry,” Barley added. “Instead, they want to kill small businesses, American Legions, volunteer fire companies, Moose Lodges and other places that count on income from skill games. These locations could never afford to pay the same tax rate that wealthy casinos pay. Casinos know that but they simply don’t care.”

Barley explained that POM supports legislation sponsored by Sen. Gene Yaw and Rep. Danilo Burgos that will regulate and tax skill games. There is bipartisan backing for the legislation that will put guardrails around skill game operations and provide $250 million in skill game tax revenue for the state in the first year alone. Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to see skill game tax revenue as part of his 2024-25 state budget. But, Barley added, that revenue is generated only through a reasonable tax on skill games.

Several courts have ruled Pennsylvania Skill games are legal, including a unanimous Commonwealth Court in November. In addition to providing supplemental income to small businesses, the games are manufactured in Williamsport and 92% of the income they generate stays within the local economy or the state.