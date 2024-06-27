THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86



DIVIDEND DECLARATION

27 JUNE 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.1p per share, which will be paid on 26 July 2024. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 July 2024 and the record date for payment will be 5 July 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181