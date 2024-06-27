FDA Preventive Maintenance and Calibrations Regulatory Compliance and Operational Excellence Course (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preventive Maintenance and Calibrations - Regulatory Expectations and Best Practices" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Unlock the keys to regulatory compliance and operational excellence with our 'Preventive Maintenance and Calibrations - Regulatory Expectations and Best Practices' training. Tailored for professionals in FDA-regulated industries, this comprehensive workshop delves into the critical components of effective preventive maintenance and calibration programs. Explore the nuances of cGMP requirements, understand the importance of proactive maintenance, and master best practices for equipment calibrations. Real-world case studies provide practical insights, while discussions on documentation, training, and continuous improvement strategies empower you to elevate your organization's quality assurance.



Join us to network with industry peers, participate in a Q&A session, and gain a toolkit for successful compliance and productivity. Whether you're in pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical devices, or related sectors, this training is your gateway to navigating regulatory complexities and ensuring the consistent production of safe and high-quality products. Accelerate your professional growth, contribute to organizational success, and stay ahead in the evolving landscape of FDA-regulated industries by enrolling in this essential training today.



WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND:



Imagine a world where your organization not only meets but exceeds regulatory expectations in the highly scrutinized landscape of pharmaceuticals and other FDA-regulated industries. Our 'Preventive Maintenance and Calibrations - Regulatory Expectations and Best Practices' training is your key to unlocking this world of benefits.



By attending this training, you're not just learning; you're investing in compliance mastery, elevating your organization's quality assurance, and mitigating operational risks. Picture a streamlined, efficient operation with minimized downtime and increased productivity, all achieved through effective preventive maintenance and calibration strategies.



This expert-led session will delve into the intricacies of documentation mastery, ensuring your records stand as a fortress during regulatory inspections. You'll gain insights into how continuous improvement practices can transform your workplace culture, fostering reliability, and driving cost-effective solutions.



In just one training course, you're not just attending; you're investing in the future success and compliance of your organization. Join us to become a champion of preventive maintenance and calibrations, driving excellence in your industry.



Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance Departments

Quality Control Departments

Compliance Departments

Manufacturing Departments

Production Departments

Operations Departments

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Engineering Departments

Validation Specialists

Research and Development Departments

Product Development Specialists

Documentation and Record-Keeping Staff

Training and Development Departments

Auditing Teams

Executives and Leadership

Everyone responsible for ensuring overall compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)

Key Topics Covered:



This training comprehensively covers several key areas essential for professionals in FDA-regulated industries to understand and implement effective preventive maintenance and calibration programs.

The areas covered include:

Introduction and Overview: Introduction to the importance of preventive maintenance and calibrations in FDA-regulated industries.

Regulatory Landscape: Understanding regulatory agencies, such as the FDA and EMA. Overview of cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) requirements specific to preventive maintenance and calibrations.

Importance of Preventive Maintenance: Definition and significance of preventive maintenance. Benefits of proactive maintenance in preventing equipment failures and ensuring operational efficiency.

Best Practices for Calibrations: Definition and importance of calibrations. Calibration frequency, procedures, and equipment qualification/validation best practices.

Documentation and Record-Keeping: Importance of comprehensive documentation in regulatory compliance. Types of records required, including maintenance logs, calibration certificates, and documentation best practices.

Case Studies: Real-world case studies illustrating successful implementations of preventive maintenance and calibration programs. Practical insights and lessons learned from industry examples.

Implementing Preventive Maintenance Programs: Steps for designing and implementing effective preventive maintenance programs. Key considerations and potential challenges in program implementation.

Training and Competency Development: Importance of training personnel involved in maintenance and calibration activities. Ensuring competency and adherence to procedures through effective training programs.

Continuous Improvement Strategies: Strategies for continuous improvement in preventive maintenance and calibration programs. Feedback mechanisms, key performance indicators, and methodologies for ongoing enhancement.

Common Pitfalls and Challenges: Identification of common mistakes and pitfalls in preventive maintenance and calibrations. Tips for overcoming challenges and ensuring program success.

Operational Efficiency and Productivity: Impact of effective preventive maintenance programs on operational efficiency. Achieving reduced downtime, increased productivity, and cost savings through best practices.

Q&A Interaction

These areas are strategically covered to provide a holistic understanding of preventive maintenance and calibrations, ensuring that participants leave with practical insights, actionable strategies, and the knowledge needed to drive compliance and excellence within their organizations.



Speakers



Meredith Crabtree



Meredith Crabtree has over 30 years' experience in regulated industries, ranging from Blood, Plasma, Tissue, Laboratory, Pharma, Medical Device, Cosmetics, Supplements, and Animal Health. This includes manufacturing, packaging, labelling and distribution operations. Meredith is the owner of MLKC Consulting is s a Quality Consultant specializing in product label reviews, 3rd party inspections, Consent Decree and Recall support. She also performs regulatory assessments and Quality trainings.



