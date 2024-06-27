Designing Effective and Efficient Extractables or Leachables Studies Course: Literature Gap Analysis and Efficient Study Design as Mandated by FDA Guidelines (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Designing Effective and Efficient Extractables or Leachables Studies" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Learn the key phases of an extractables and leachables (E/L) study, including literature gap analysis and efficient study design as mandated by FDA guidelines for drug and biologics packaging. Given the heightened scrutiny of biotechnology drug products, optimizing E/L testing is essential for conserving time and resources.



Join our interactive webinar for a comprehensive E/L study overview, explore valuable literature sources for preliminary insights, and discover how to bridge gaps in information to streamline your study design. We'll delve into E/L study procedures, data management, and real-world case studies while addressing common sponsor challenges.



Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance Departments

Quality Control Departments

Research and Development Departments

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Manufacturing Departments

Engineering Departments

Operations Departments

Production Departments

Product Development Teams (Formulation and Analytical)

Marketing Departments

Documentation Departments

Supply Chain Departments

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding the different types of extractable and leachable

Why test for Extractables Leachables

Challenges presented by E/L studies

Sources of E/L information and how to leverage them

Testing for Extractables

Testing for Leachables

Interpretation of the E/L data

Speakers



Kelly Thomas



Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.



Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27wwuy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.