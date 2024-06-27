Diatomaceous Earth Industry Research 2024 - Global Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis to 2030

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diatomaceous Earth Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diatomaceous earth market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030



The future of the global diatomaceous earth market looks promising with opportunities in the filter aids, fillers, absorbents, construction materials, and other applications.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies diatomaceous earth companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Natural diatomaceous earth will remain the largest segment due to rising demand from filter aid and absorbent applications. The calcined diatomaceous earth segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to its increasing usage in the food and beverage industry. Filter aids will remain the largest application and witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for calcined and natural diatomite in filter aid and construction material applications.

North America will remain the largest region, and APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by rising demand from various industries, such as water treatment, industrial applications, abrasive, medical and healthcare, absorbents, and crop protection chemicals.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the Diatomaceous Earth Market

United States: Companies like EP Minerals and Imerys are expanding their production capacities and investing in sustainable mining practices. The US government's focus on sustainable agriculture and organic farming boosts the demand for diatomaceous earth in pest control and soil conditioning.

China: Chinese companies such as Qingdao Best Diatomite Co., Ltd. are enhancing their production technologies to produce high-quality diatomaceous earth for various applications, including filtration and agriculture. Government policies promoting environmental protection and sustainable farming drive market growth.

India: Firms like Seema Minerals and JJS Minerals are expanding their production to cater to the growing demand from the agriculture and filtration sectors. Government initiatives to promote organic farming and sustainable agriculture are key drivers.

Germany: Companies such as Diatomite Europe GmbH are focusing on the development of high-performance diatomaceous earth products for industrial and agricultural applications. Germany's stringent environmental regulations and focus on sustainable practices support market expansion.

Australia: Australian companies like Mount Sylvia Diatomite are developing advanced diatomaceous earth products for use in agriculture and environmental applications. Government projects aimed at promoting sustainable land management and organic farming drive market demand.

Recent Developments in the Diatomaceous Earth Market

Growing Demand in Agriculture: Diatomaceous Earth continues to see increased usage in agriculture, particularly in pest control and soil amendment applications. Farmers are increasingly turning to DE as a natural and sustainable alternative to synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, contributing to its growing demand in the agricultural sector.

Expansion in Food and Beverage Industry: Diatomaceous Earth is widely used as a filtration aid in the food and beverage industry, particularly in the production of beverages like beer, wine, and fruit juices. With the rising consumption of processed foods and beverages globally, there's a parallel increase in the demand for DE filtration products to ensure product quality and purity.

Rising Interest in Industrial Applications: The industrial applications of Diatomaceous Earth, such as filtration in water treatment, paints and coatings, and oil and gas refining, are gaining traction due to its high porosity, inert nature, and low environmental impact. As industries prioritize sustainability and efficiency, DE-based filtration solutions are becoming increasingly popular.

Focus on Product Innovation: Manufacturers of Diatomaceous Earth products are investing in research and development to introduce innovative formulations and applications. This includes the development of enhanced filtration grades for specific industrial processes, as well as value-added products with improved performance characteristics for agricultural and consumer applications.

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards: With growing awareness of health and safety issues, there's increased emphasis on regulatory compliance and safety standards in the production and use of Diatomaceous Earth products. Manufacturers are ensuring adherence to regulations regarding product purity, handling procedures, and environmental impact to meet the expectations of regulators and consumers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2: Global Diatomaceous Earth Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Diatomaceous Earth Market by Product

3.3.1: Natural

3.3.2: Calcined

3.3.3: Flux-Calcined

3.4: Global Diatomaceous Earth Market by Application

3.4.1: Filter Aids

3.4.2: Construction Material

3.4.3: Fillers

3.4.4: Absorbents

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Diatomaceous Earth Market by Region

4.2: North American Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.2.1: Market by Product

4.2.2: Market by Application

4.2.3: The US Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.2.4: The Canadian Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.2.5: The Mexican Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.3: European Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.3.1: Market by Product

4.3.2: Market by Application

4.3.3: German Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.3.4: United Kingdom Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.3.5: French Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.3.6: Italian Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.4: APAC Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.4.1: Market by Product

4.4.2: Market by Application

4.4.3: Chinese Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.4.4: Japanese Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.4.5: Indian Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.4.6: South Korean Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.5: ROW Diatomaceous Earth Market

4.5.1: Market by Product

4.5.2: Market by Application



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Diatomaceous Earth Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Diatomaceous Earth Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Diatomaceous Earth Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Diatomaceous Earth Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Diatomaceous Earth Market

6.3.3: Technology Development

6.3.4: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Diatomaceous Earth Industry



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Imerys S.A.

7.2: Showa Chemical

7.3: Calgon Carbon Corporation

7.4: US Silica

7.5: Dicalite Management Group

7.6: Reade Advanced Materials

7.7: Jilin Yuantong Minerals Co.

7.8: JJS Minerals

7.9: Qingdao Best Diatomite Co., Ltd

7.10: Diatomit SP CJSC

