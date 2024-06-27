North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastics Parts Packaging Market Trends Analysis 2024-2030: Focus on Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polycarbonate (PC), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastics Parts Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (PE, PP), Product (Bulk Containers & Cases, Bags & Pouches), Accessories Type, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America automotive thermoformed plastics parts packaging market size is expected to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030

The growing number of road vehicles running on North American roads are poised to drive the requirement for automotive aftermarket parts during service and maintenance, thus positively influencing the market growth.







North American governments are focusing on improving the local automotive supply chain, which can boost the production of automotive spares in the region. For instance, in January 2024, the Minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario announced an investment of USD 2.0 million for a leading automotive component manufacturer, Amino North America Corp. (Amino).



There has been a growing Do-it-Yourself (DIY) culture among vehicle enthusiasts and vehicle owners who want to gain hands-on experience of servicing and maintaining their vehicles. This has driven emergence of self-serve auto shops in North America. Some of the self-serve auto shops operating in the region are Stew's Self-Service Garage, DIY Performance Automotive, and Gearhead among others. Such emerging trends are expected to drive the demand for automotive aftermarket parts and simultaneously influence the market in North America.



The industry players are adopting several strategic initiatives such as partnership agreements expansions, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to increase the individual market share. For instance, in November 2023, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. announced to acquire land in Linwood, Davidson County, U.S. This company planned to construct a factory for production of pouches for lithium-ion electric vehicle battery encasing pouches, on the land.



North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastics Parts Packaging Market Report Highlights

The market is driven by flourishing automotive aftermarket sector in North America and the growing demand for used vehicles.

Policies aimed at phasing out diesel and petrol powered vehicles are expected to reduce the demand for ICE vehicle spares and impact the packaging demand associated with it.

Bulk containers & cases dominated the market in 2023. They are available in material options such as high-density polyethylene and polypropylene. These containers are a part of the replaceable type of automotive parts packaging.

Polyethylene (PE) exhibits good electrical properties, excellent chemical and impact resistance, good electrical properties, and low coefficient of friction. Its lightweight, high machinability, and compatibility with manufacturing processes such as injection molding and computer numerical control (CNC) machining, also contribute to the adoption of PE in the development of packaging products for automotive parts.

In February 2023, Schaefer Plastics North America introduced a new dunnage product line under the brand name Threadless. The new product line utilizes materials like Evolon fiber, polypropylene, and polyethylene. This solution provides instant protection as it drops easily in a reusable container or bulk bin. There is no sew or die-cut tooling involved, and the product line uses 30% less material.

Company Profiles

Sealed Air

Kiva Container

Engineered Packaging Solutions Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa

Deufol SE

NEFAB GROUP

Primex Plastics Corporation

Schoeller Allibert

Knauf Industries

JAMESTOWN PLASTICS

TriEnda Holdings, LLC

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook, 2023 (USD Million)

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.2.1. Material Outlook

2.2.2. Product Outlook

2.2.3. Accessories Type Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastics Parts Packaging Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.2.2.1. Injection Molding

3.2.2.2. Thermoforming

3.2.2.3. Extrusion

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.1. Standards & Compliances

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5. Market Barrier Analysis

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.3. Market Entry Strategies

3.7. Latest Trends & Technologies in the North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastics Parts Packaging Market



Chapter 4. North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastics Parts Packaging Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Key Takeaways

4.3. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3.1. Polyethylene (PE)

4.3.2. Polypropylene (PP)

4.3.3. Polycarbonate (PC)

4.3.4. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.3.5. Other Materials



Chapter 5. North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastics Parts Packaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Key Takeaways

5.3. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3.1. Bulk Containers & Cases

5.3.2. Bags & Pouches

5.3.3. Trays

5.3.4. Other Products



Chapter 6. North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastics Parts Packaging Market: Accessories Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition & Scope

6.2. Key Takeaways

6.3. Accessories Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3.1. Battery

6.3.2. Cooling Systems

6.3.3. Underbody Components

6.3.4. Automotive Filter

6.3.5. Engine Components

6.3.6. Lighting Components

6.3.7. Electrical Components



Chapter 7. North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastics Parts Packaging Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Key Takeaways

7.2. Country Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Players & Recent Developments & their Impact on the Industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.3. List of Key Raw Material Suppliers and Channel Partners

8.4. List of Potential Customers

8.5. Company Market Position Analysis

8.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.7. Company Dashboard Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.8.1. Expansion

8.8.2. New Product Launches

8.8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5p7g05

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment