Aramid Paper Market Report 2024 - Global Forecast to 2030 Featuring E.I. Du Pont de Nemours, Teijin Aramid, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials, Shenzhen LongPont, X-FIPER New Material

The aramid paper market is expected to reach an estimated $739 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030



The future of the global aramid paper market looks promising with opportunities in electrical insulation and honeycomb application. The major drivers for this market are increase in number of working women, increasing disposable income, and changing climatic conditions. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for aramid paper in dry transformers, generators, motors and honeycomb materials for the composites industry.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aramid paper companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Meta aramid paper is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its attractive properties of inherent dielectric strength, mechanical toughness, thermal stability, chemical compatibility, cryogenic capabilities, radiation, and flame resistance.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market and due to the increasing growth in the end uses. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest in the Aramid Paper Market

United States: Companies like DuPont and Honeywell are leading producers of aramid paper. DuPont announced advancements in aramid paper technology for electrical insulation applications. The US government supports innovation in advanced materials through initiatives like the National Science Foundation (NSF) grants.

Germany: German firms like Weidmann Electrical Technology and Isovolta AG are investing in R&D for aramid paper solutions. Weidmann announced collaborations for developing high-performance insulation materials. The German government promotes research and development in advanced materials through funding programs like the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

Japan: Companies like Kyocera Corporation and Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. are expanding production capacities for aramid paper. Kyocera announced investments in new manufacturing facilities for electronic components. The Japanese government supports innovation in electrical insulation materials through initiatives like the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) grants.

China: Chinese companies such as Xiamen Huanuo Composite Material Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Kingdragon Cable Co., Ltd. are focusing on developing aramid paper products for electrical applications. Xiamen Huanuo announced advancements in aramid paper production technology. The Chinese government promotes technological innovation in advanced materials through policies like the Made in China 2025 plan.

Features of Aramid Paper Market

Market Size Estimates: Aramid paper market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, product type, and region

Regional Analysis: Aramid paper market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, product type, and regions for the aramid paper market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the aramid paper market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

