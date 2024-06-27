Get a sneak peek at the highlights of the 2024 World AI Conferene&High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance

Shanghai, China, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a significant platform showcasing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence(AI) technology globally, Shanghai is seizing the opportunity presented by the new generation of AI development. The city is accelerating the establishment of a world-class high-end industrial cluster. At the same time, with a commitment to ensuring the healthy, orderly, and safe development of artificial intelligence, Shanghai is continually exploring the growth and security of AI.

Since its inception in 2018, the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) has been successfully held in Shanghai for six consecutive years, and has now developed into one of the most influential events in the global AI field.

This year, WAIC 2024 will continue to be held on the fertile ground of Shanghai. Under the theme of “Governing AI for Good and for All,”the event will feature four core components: conference, exhibition, competition, and experience. It will invite top scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the world to Shanghai to discuss cutting-edge technologies, industry trends, and governance for good in the field of AI.

With the conference preparations entering the final stretch, let's take a sneak peek at the highlights of WAIC 2024!

Gathering of Stars in Hundred Forums

The conference forums will be presented anew following the "1+3+X" structure, including 1 opening ceremony and plenary session, 3 main forums on global governance, industrial development, and scientific frontiers, and several industry forums. These will cover key topics such as AI ethics and governance, large models, embodied intelligence, investment and financing, and education and talent, fully reflecting the values of AI for good, international cooperation, and shared governance. To date, 9 winners of the Turing Award, Fields Medal, and Nobel Prize, as well as 88 domestic and international academicians, have confirmed their attendance. A total of over 200 distinguished guests will deliver speeches at the event.

With an exhibition area exceeding 52,000 square meters, the conference exhibitions will revolve around three key themes: core technologies, intelligent terminals, and application empowerment. Focusing on priority areas such as large models, computing power, robotics, and autonomous driving, the event will showcase a range of the latest "AI+" innovative applications and debut a selection of highly anticipated new products. Over 500 companies have already confirmed their participation, with out-of-city and international companies accounting for over 50%. The number of exhibits has surpassed 1,500.

"Three Competitions, Three Awards" Sets（Leads） the Trend

2024 SAIL Award has received over 200 submissions from both domestic and international projects, with a record-high proportion of international applications. 2024 WAIC Youth Outstanding Paper Award has received 159 outstanding papers from around the world, with 10% of them coming from international authors. 2024 WAIC Yunfan Award will select outstanding young scientific and innovative talents who are working actively and innovatively in the field of AI. In addition, the three major brand competitions, namely the Fourth Global Best Practices of Applied Algorithms, 2024 Youth AI Innovation Competition, and Puyuan Large Model Challenge, will work together to help create a high-quality talent ecosystem for the AI industry.

Comprehensive Upgrade of Intelligent Experiences

The application experiences will focus on cutting-edge AI technologies such as humanoid robots, virtual-reality integration, autonomous driving, drones, and brain-computer interfaces, creating a brand-new feast of intelligent technology. AI Agent will serve as the intelligent host for visitors, while "Moliqiyu" will lead visitors to experience the wonders of AIGC, and the robot matrix will interact with visitors in a friendly manner.

The 2024 World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance draws near. We sincerely invite our international friends to come to Shanghai to attend the conference and exhibition and join us in this global feast in the field of AI.



