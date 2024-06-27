UCHealth named among the nation’s most socially responsible health care systems by Lown Institute

Aurora, CO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCHealth is proud to be named one of the nation’s most socially responsible health care systems by the Lown Institute. The 2024-25 Lown Institute Hospitals Index released earlier this week ranks UCHealth No. 2 nationwide according to the institute’s analysis of health equity, value of care and patient outcomes.

In addition to top health care system honors, UCHealth Greeley Hospital was named the top hospital in the state of Colorado, and 11 UCHealth hospitals were ranked among the best out of more than 3,500 hospitals measured by Lown.

“UCHealth is committed to improving the lives of our patients and building healthier communities across the state,” said Elizabeth Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “We are pleased to be recognized by the Lown Institute as one of the nation’s most socially responsible health care systems. This recognition is a compliment for our staff and providers who work hard every day to provide the very best care to our patients.”

The 2024-25 Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility combines metrics of health equity and value of care with patient outcomes, offering a holistic view of hospitals as community partners. Lown’s fifth annual index evaluates hospitals and health care systems on over 50 measures, including metrics such as community benefit, racial inclusivity, and avoidance of overuse.

“Ensuring equitable access to all the communities UCHealth serves is a top priority and it is an honor to be recognized for these efforts,” said David Mafe, UCHealth chief diversity officer and vice president of human resources.

In addition to UCHealth Greeley Hospital, UCHealth hospitals individually recognized by Lown include:

UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital (Highlands Ranch)

UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital (Longmont)

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland)

UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North (Colorado Springs)

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)

UCHealth Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo)

UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital (Woodland Park)

“Great care is only great if everyone can access it,” said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. “We need hospitals that are not only leaders in clinical care, but also strong community partners—and the hospitals at the top of our list are showing the way.”

In fiscal year 2023, UCHealth cared for 2.7 million patients and provided more than $1.2 billion in community benefits, including more than $580 million in care for patients who could not afford to pay.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 33,000 employees, 14 acute-care hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 200 clinic locations, UCHealth provides extensive community benefits and pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation.