Perdue Farms ‘Delivering Hope’ to Iowa Families and Neighbors Amid Historic Flood Recovery

Salisbury, MD, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Farms is delivering $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help people affected by the flooding in northwest Iowa. The company will also donate a truckload of chicken products to the Food Bank of Siouxland in Sioux City, Iowa to support its neighbors and families impacted by recent historic flooding in the state.

The response is part of the company’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® disaster relief outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities. The $50,000 donation contains support from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the company’s charitable giving partner.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the recent flooding, including our families and neighbors in northwest Iowa who suffered losses,” said Kevin McAdams, chief executive officer of Perdue Farms. “Recovering from this magnitude of devastation requires a tremendous amount of coordination and we are proud to lend resources that we hope will bring some relief to our neighbors in their time of need.”

Record-level flooding inundated areas in northwest Iowa on Saturday, June 23, prompting evacuations and disaster declarations. Scores of Iowans, including some of Perdue’s associates, were forced to leave their homes, seeking shelter with family and friends, relief centers, and local lodging.

“Thanks to Perdue Farms’ generous donation, the American Red Cross, alongside our partners, is able to support families who experienced the heartbreaking floods across Iowa,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are grateful for partners like Perdue Farms as we work together to provide comfort and hope to people when they need it most.”

Perdue is also partnering with the Food Bank of Siouxland by donating 40,000 pounds of nutritious no-antibiotics-chicken, the equivalent of 33,000 meals.

“Protein is such an important part of a balanced nutrition for families in Iowa, especially during difficult situations,” said Jacob Wanderscheid, executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland in Sioux City. “This gift from Perdue will assist the Food Bank and its pantries to respond to the historic flooding throughout Siouxland. Our organization is grateful for the continued support from Perdue.”

Perdue Farms employs more than 300 associates at pork-production facilities in Sioux Center and Sioux City and partners with more than 500 hog farmers.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.