New Waldorf Center VIP Program Makes It Easier to Discover and Schedule Personalized Treatments

PORTLAND, Ore., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery in Portland is pleased to announce a new Waldorf Essentials VIP Membership Program. Members can enjoy exclusive perks and benefits at the practice’s offices in Portland, OR, or Vancouver, WA. This program provides members with a variety of cost-saving benefits and is designed to make it easier than ever to discover the ideal customized treatments for you, schedule them, and achieve optimal results. Not to mention, you can have the confidence and peace of mind in knowing that a plan is in place.



The VIP program is ideal for those hoping to revitalize their skin while counteracting the effects of aging and environmental stressors. With an annual membership fee of $299, you will have access to numerous membership perks. You can choose from:

“Baby BOTOX ® ”: 30 units every three months or 120 units/year at $99/month ($12.39/unit)

"Smooth Operator": 45 units of BOTOX® every three months or 180 units/year at $149/month ($11.59/unit)

“Timeless Beauty”: 60 units of BOTOX® every three months or 240 units/year at $199/month ($11.19/unit)



The following benefits are available to all members of the VIP program:

Additional BOTOX ® units can be purchased at $13/unit

VIP appointments with your favorite injector

10% off spa services

10% off retail products

10% off nonsurgical treatments

20% off dermal filler

40% off three or more syringes of filler

Welcome gift

As of March 2024, the practice has also launched an online store, featuring a large selection of skin products from the Colorescience, EltaMD, and SkinMedica brands. Patients can find specials on products and treatments, along with e-gift cards.

The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery unveiled a location in Vancouver, Wash., in August, with a team exclusively dedicated to med spa treatments. At this location, patients can choose from an array of non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including everything from BOTOX® and dermal fillers to skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation treatments, and fat reduction treatments, permanent cosmetics, IV vitamin therapy, and more. The Vancouver office is located near to the Columbia River at 1405 Southeast 164th Avenue, Suite 100, Vancouver, WA, 98683. Free consultations with plastic surgeon Dr. Heidi Johng are now available at The Waldorf Center’s Vancouver location.

In addition to these non-surgical options, the Waldorf Center team makes many forms of cosmetic surgery available, such as breast surgery, body surgery, facial surgery, and reconstructive surgery.

Want to find out more about skin care or plastic surgery in Portland? Contact The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery for further details. Call 503-646-0101 or fill out a contact form online to request a consultation or sign up for Waldorf Essentials VIP Membership.