YES Communities Announces Grand Opening of Dwelling at New Braunfels

New Braunfels, Texas, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities is proud to announce the grand opening of the newest ground-up development project, Dwelling at New Braunfels. Located in the heart of New Braunfels, Texas, Dwelling at New Braunfels is set to redefine attainable housing in the region, addressing a critical need in the housing market.

Dwelling is an innovative manufactured home community that offers an exceptional living experience with modern amenities, attainable housing options, and a welcoming environment. The grand opening celebration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the model homes, and an array of activities, including catered food, live music, and giveaways.

The grand opening welcomed the larger public, civic leaders, local businesses and the residents during the event today.

"This is a historic unveiling day as it is our first ground-up development that will provide the New Braunfels community with a new standard of attainable, quality living," said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities. "Our goal is to create a thriving and vibrant neighborhood in the heart of Central Texas."

Dwelling boasts a range of amenities designed to enhance residents' lifestyles, including:

Event Center: A modern, spacious facility for community events and private gatherings.

Swimming Pool: A resort-style pool perfect for relaxation and recreation.

Multi-Generational Playspace: A place for the entire community to gather and play.

Fitness Center: A state-of-the-art gym equipped with the latest exercise machines.

Pet-Friendly Areas: Designated spaces for pet owners to enjoy time with their furry friends.

Dock and Pond: Pond dotted with native wetland plantings and surrounded by a loop trail that supports healthy lifestyles and creates touchpoints for residents to come together.

Dwelling offers a variety of home styles and floor plans to suit diverse needs and preferences, with competitive home prices. Each home is built with high-quality materials and energy-efficient features, ensuring long-term comfort, sustainability, and energy cost savings.

For more information on Dwelling at New Braunfels or to rent your next home visit https://www.yescommunities.com/community/dwelling-at-new-braunfels.

About YES Communities:

YES Communities is a premier operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.

Attachments