Global Panic Disorders Market Size To Exceed USD 15.42 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.73%

New York, United States , June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Panic Disorders Market Size is Anticipated to Exceed USD 15.42 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 4.73% from 2023 to 2033.





People who suffer from panic disorder usually undergo sudden, unprovoked panic attacks. These attacks are marked by a sudden wave of panic, discomfort, or a feeling of losing control, even in circumstances where there doesn't seem to be an obvious risk or reason. Not every person who has a panic attack goes on to have panic disorder. Often, panic disorders begin in the late teenage years or early adulthood. Women have panic disorders at a higher rate than males experience. Panic disorders can manifest as sensations of impending dread or danger, sweating, chills, nausea, headaches, chest pain, rapid heartbeat, and tingling or numbness. The prevalence of mental and anxiety disorders is expected to rise, knowledge of these diseases is expected to grow, and the availability of efficient treatment options is one of the main factors expected to fuel the expansion of panic disorders. Moreover, the market's growth can be expedited by the leading corporations' enhanced efforts to promote consumer perception. However, an important barrier to market expansion is the stigma associated with mental health issues like panic disorders. Cultural challenges discrimination, and misconceptions that often prevent people from accessing prompt medical care and diagnosis are barriers to the growth of the healthcare industry. Financial limitations, a deficient infrastructure, and a shortage of mental health professionals can all hamper the diagnosis and treatment of panic disorders.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Panic Disorders Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Treatment Type (Psychotherapy, Medication, and Others), By Dosage Form (Tablets, Injections, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics and Mental Healthcare Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The medication segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe.

Based on treatment type, the global panic disorders market is segmented into psychotherapy, medication, and others. Among these, the medication segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe. Serotonin & norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), benzodiazepines, and other drugs that relieve depressive symptoms including irritability and sadness are among the pharmaceuticals used to treat panic disorder. Therefore, to reduce the number of panic disorder instances, more people are purchasing medication for panic disorders due to the benefits of the medication mentioned above.

The tablets segment dominates the global panic disorders market over the predicted timeframe.

Based on the dosage form, the global panic disorders market is segmented into tablets, injections, and others. Among these, the tablets segment dominates the global panic disorders market over the predicted timeframe. The primary advantages of the tablet form of panic disorder include reduced variability, unit dose, excellent precision, and other advantages. Furthermore, panic disorder tablets are simpler to swallow, and, in certain situations, they dissolve well in water when given to a young patient.

The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the global panic disorders market during the predicted timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the global panic disorders market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and mental healthcare centers. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment dominates the global panic disorders market during the predicted timeframe. To lessen the frequency and intensity of panic disorder and enhance everyday functioning, hospitals and clinics are increasingly using treatments for panic disorders, such as medication and psychotherapy. As a result, the market's rise is being aided by hospitals' increasing adoption of panic disorder therapies.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period. This region's rapid progress can be attributed to several factors, including the large number of industry participants and the increasing awareness among consumers of the availability of effective therapies for panic disorders. Additionally, the opening of new treatment facilities for panic disorders, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and other key players, clinical trials linked to the treatment of panic disorders to obtain FDA approval, and other factors all contribute to the growing use of treatments for panic disorders to prevent panic disorders. These factors drive the growth of the panic disorders market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Several numerous possibilities that the main companies have yet to capture, and this sector is expanding quickly. Moreover, market expansion is expected to be fueled by the increasing spending power of local consumers. The existence of generic manufacturing sectors and the expansion of healthcare facilities in the Asia Pacific area are two other elements that are anticipated to support market expansion revenue during the anticipated timeframe. These factors drive the expansion of the panic disorders market during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Panic Disorders Market are The Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Actavis Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Mylan, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Sanofi, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and other key companies.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting and Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Recent Developments

In March 2022, HMNC Brain Health's oral prolonged-release ketamine (KET01) formulation demonstrated encouraging top-line results from a Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept investigator-initiated trial in treating treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global panic disorders market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Panic Disorders Market, By Treatment Type

Psychotherapy

Medication

Others

Global Panic Disorders Market, By Dosage Form

Tablets

Injections

Others



North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa



