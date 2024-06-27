PATH INVESTOR ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Urges UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Shareholders to Consult Legal Counsel About the Pending Securities Fraud Class Action

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a leading class action law firm, is investigating securities fraud claims on behalf of all investors of UiPath, Inc. (“UiPath”) (NYSE: PATH) between December 1, 2023, and May 29, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you purchased UiPath stock during the Class Period and wish to move the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to be appointed as lead plaintiff, you must do so by August 19, 2024 . Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP to discuss your investment losses at 844-696-7492, or by e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com. A copy of the class action complaint can be viewed HERE.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any investor who purchased securities during the applicable Class Period may seek appointment as the lead plaintiff in the class action. Generally, the investor or group of investors with the largest financial interest in the litigation is the presumptive lead plaintiff. As a court-appointed representative of a class of purchasers of securities, the lead plaintiff selects the law firm that will represent the class in the lawsuit, and if necessary, provides testimony at trial.

Background on UiPath, Inc.

UiPath is a business automation software company based in New York City.

The Securities Fraud Claims

Throughout the Class Period, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UiPath’s turnaround strategy had failed; (ii) UiPath’s AI-powered Business Automation Platform caused “confusion” among customers and was not capable of being adequately scaled; and (iii) UiPath experienced significant difficulties closing and/or expanding multiyear deals.

On May 29, 2024, UiPath reappointed Defendant Dines as CEO after disappointing Q1 2025 results and a 10% revenue forecast cut. Issues included poor contract execution, inadequate AI strategy, and failed growth investments. Dines emphasized improving execution, sales efficiency, and a customer-centric approach, noting AI confusion among customers. On this news, the price of UiPath stock declined $6.23 per share, or more than 24%, from $18.30 per share, on May 29, 2024, to $12.07 per share on May 30, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

