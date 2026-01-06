DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Associated Radiologists of the Finger Lakes, P.C. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

ELMIRA, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Associated Radiologists of the Finger Lakes, P.C. (“ARFL”). ARFL learned of a data breach on or about October 30, 2025.

About Associated Radiologists of the Finger Lakes, P.C.

Associated Radiologists of the Finger Lakes, P.C., provides medical imaging services in the Elmira, New York area.

What happened?

Around October 30, 2025, ARFL detected suspicious activity on its computer network. They report that they have secured their systems and initiated an investigation. It was found that between October 28 and October 30, 2025, an unauthorized third party accessed their network and may have downloaded certain files. These files may have included personal details such as names, addresses, birth dates, partial or full Social Security numbers, and medical record numbers, along with protected health information like treatment and clinical details, medical procedures, provider names, prescription data, and health insurance information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding ARFL, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the ARFL data breach.

